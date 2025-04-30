Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

As part of bp’s Finance business and technology (FBT) organization, the Treasury Analyst will join a high-performing team within our Finance Operations hub in Mexico. The team is responsible for delivering world-class financial and customer services to bp’s, ensuring accuracy, timeliness, compliance, and continuous improvement in transactional finance processes.

This role will play a key role in managing daily cash, supporting liquidity forecasting, and ensuring effective banking operations. Will help optimize cash flow and support financial resilience—critical to the company’s strategy of delivering value through disciplined financial management and enabling the energy transition. This is a high-impact role where precision and insight directly support bp’s performance and growth ambitions.

Accountabilities

Monitor daily cash balances and ensure adequate liquidity across accounts.

Perform payments, transfers, and other treasury transactions in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist in cash forecasting and analysis of cash flow trends.

Support bank account administration and maintain strong relationships with banking partners.

Ensure compliance with internal controls and treasury policies.

Assist with monthly and quarterly reporting related to cash and debt positions.

Participate in treasury-related projects and process improvements.

Bank accounts reconciliation

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or related field.

3 to 5 years of experience in treasury, finance, and/or accounting roles.

Proficiency in Excel and Power BI; experience with treasury systems is a plus.

Previous experience with banking portals and relationships with banking partners is an advantage.

SAP knowledge

Advanced English proficiency

Additional criteria

Proven ability of delivering exceptional support to internal and external stakeholders

Proactive in identifying process optimization opportunities, internal controls, driving continuous improvement and operational efficiency.

Exceptional sense of urgency and ability to swiftly accomplish tasks, effectively prioritizing amidst challenging and competing demands, while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with meticulous attention to detail, enabling the establishment and execution of priorities.

Customer-focused approach with excellent communication skills, adept at coordinating and collaborating with suppliers and colleagues across different time zones and languages.

Eager to continuously learn and innovate, embracing new challenges and opportunities for growth.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Corporate Treasury, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Customer experience, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing {+ 15 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.