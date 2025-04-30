Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.
As part of bp’s Finance business and technology (FBT) organization, the Treasury Analyst will join a high-performing team within our Finance Operations hub in Mexico. The team is responsible for delivering world-class financial and customer services to bp’s, ensuring accuracy, timeliness, compliance, and continuous improvement in transactional finance processes.
This role will play a key role in managing daily cash, supporting liquidity forecasting, and ensuring effective banking operations. Will help optimize cash flow and support financial resilience—critical to the company’s strategy of delivering value through disciplined financial management and enabling the energy transition. This is a high-impact role where precision and insight directly support bp’s performance and growth ambitions.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Corporate Treasury, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Customer experience, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing {+ 15 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.