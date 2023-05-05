Treasury Cash Analyst

Grade HResponsible for supporting Treasury accountabilities of financial risk management and optimal cash performance, using sound technical capabilities to facilitate data optimization and accessibility, manage day-to-day cash flow issues and identify opportunities for continuous improvement and standardization across the cash and banking landscape to deliver operational and functional excellence.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?