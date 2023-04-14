Site traffic information and cookies

Treasury Finance Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147434BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Role Synopsis
Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management, group funding. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of group funding and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.
Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.


Key accountabilities

  • Treasury transactional support which can include maintaining and reconciling the Wallstreet accounting ledgers in respect of transactions associated with Treasury activity outlined above.
  • Preparing and submitting quarterly results for group reporting consolidation in compliance with all relevant group requirements and timetables, including intercompany reconciliation process, analytical reviews and control assurance processes
  • Support bp statutory accounts teams in accordance with the timetable.
  • Support process improvement initiatives across Treasury Finance teams, working with other team members to assess improvement opportunities and implement efficiencies

Essential Education

  • Qualified accountant
  • Understanding of IFRS accounting treatments for financial instruments.
Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Must be a self-starter and able to work flexibly
  • Practical financial accounting experience within Treasury environment
  • Good understanding of Treasury processes and systems
  • Experience of project working / process improvement initiatives
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel
  • Good interpersonal skills and ability to work across business and functional teams
  • Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales
Desirable Criterie
  • Wallstreet, FBW (SAP BW) experience beneficial
  • Chartered Accountancy qualification preferred

