Treasury Finance Analyst

Role Synopsis
Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management, group funding. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of group funding and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.
Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education