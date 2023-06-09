Treasury Finance Analyst

Job summary

Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management, group funding. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of group funding and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group. Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.

Finance



Finance Group



Key accountabilities

Treasury transactional support which can include maintaining and reconciling the Wallstreet accounting ledgers in respect of transactions associated with Treasury activity outlined above.

Preparing and submitting quarterly results for group reporting consolidation in compliance with all relevant group requirements and timetables, including intercompany reconciliation process, analytical reviews and control assurance processes

Support bp statutory accounts teams in accordance with the timetable.

Support process improvement initiatives across Treasury Finance teams, working with other team members to assess improvement opportunities and implement efficiencies

Essential experience and job requirements

Must be a self-starter and able to work flexibly

Practical financial accounting experience within Treasury environment

Good understanding of Treasury processes and systems

Experience of project working / process improvement initiatives

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work across business and functional teams

Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Wallstreet, FBW (SAP BW) experience beneficial

Chartered Acountancy qualification preferred Essential Education Qualified accountant

Understanding of IFRS accounting treatments for financial instruments and hedge accounting

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.