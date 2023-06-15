Treasury Finance Analyst

Job summary

The Treasury Product Accounting role offers an excellent development opportunity, combining technical derivative accounting, business partnering with management reporting. The role is within a small technical team co-located in Canary Wharf with the Group Treasury function. Treasury is a global centralised function responsible for the management of the BP Group's debt and liquidity positioning, and the management of foreign currency and interest rate risks. The Treasury Finance team is part of the Accounting, Reporting and Control (“ARC”) organisation and is responsible for ensuring appropriate financial control, forecasting and reporting for Group debt, related forex and interest rate derivatives and the associated hedge accounting. As part of a specialised accounting area within BP, the product accountant is required to remain current with relevant accounting discussions impacting Treasury activity and also industry standard practice and procedures. The product accountant has frequent interactions with other Treasury and Finance teams to report business performance, address any issues/concerns and determine how future business requirements and change proposals can be best accommodated to meet financial reporting requirements. The platform for handling the Treasury activities, including the general ledger, is the Wall Street treasury management system. The team therefore needs to be fully conversant with the system, both for existing report reconciliation routines and determining how any change activity is applied and tested to ensure the required reporting outcome is continued.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Treasury Product Accounting role offers an excellent development opportunity, combining technical derivative accounting, business partnering with management reporting. The role is within a small technical team co-located in Canary Wharf with the Group Treasury function.Treasury is a global centralised function responsible for the management of the BP Group's debt and liquidity positioning, and the management of foreign currency and interest rate risks. The Treasury Finance team is part of the Accounting, Reporting and Control (“ARC”) organisation and is responsible for ensuring appropriate financial control, forecasting and reporting for Group debt, related forex and interest rate derivatives and the associated hedge accounting. As part of a specialised accounting area within BP, the product accountant is required to remain current with relevant accounting discussions impacting Treasury activity and also industry standard practice and procedures.The product accountant has frequent interactions with other Treasury and Finance teams to report business performance, address any issues/concerns and determine how future business requirements and change proposals can be best accommodated to meet financial reporting requirements.The platform for handling the Treasury activities, including the general ledger, is the Wall Street treasury management system. The team therefore needs to be fully conversant with the system, both for existing report reconciliation routines and determining how any change activity is applied and tested to ensure the required reporting outcome is continued.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

· Quarterly / Annual Financial Reporting

o Extract Treasury derivative valuations from Bloomberg

o Analyse and report Treasury derivative transactions including hedge accounting and trading results in an efficient, timely and accurate manner.

o Reconcile the Wall Street system with the accounted results to ensure completeness and justification for accounting classifications made.

o Interact with external auditors each quarter to explain the results and decisions made re accounting treatment.

o Prepare SUPP data and notes to the ARA for hedge accounting and Treasury derivatives.

o Provide Treasury derivative data for BPI statutory accounts.

· Hedge Accounting

o Provide advice to counterparts in the business on whether derivative hedges can be hedge accounted.

o Perform hedge effectiveness testing for our capex hedges and extract hedge ineffectiveness for debt hedges from Bloomberg.

o Maintain hedge accounting documentation and set up new debt hedges in the system.

· Management Reporting

o Prepare GFO & Plan submissions for FX hedge and Treasury Dealing results.

o Report the actuals for these submissions and provide detailed analysis on performance and variances to quarterly forecast.

· Financial Controls

o Maintain internal financial control documentation in support of meeting SOX requirements in accordance with BP control processes and policies.

· Other

o Be actively involved in new ad hoc business initiatives and signing off systems enhancements to ensure any changes are aligned with financial reporting and control requirements.

Identify opportunities for process simplification and standardisation

Essential Education

Qualified Accountant with post qualifying experience

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong Financial Accountant with experience of applying financial accounting as required by IFRS.

Solid experience of derivative accounting

Good communication and inter-personal skills, proven team player

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery.

Track record of applying rigour and due diligence to complex data reconciliation processes within a wide variety of transactions activity types

Affinity for working with financial systems, including data management, issue resolution, and change management

Able to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity, to both internal management and the external auditors.

Strong excel skills and a keen appetite for systems interrogation

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Expertise in hedge accounting, or as a minimum a proven ability to quickly assimilate and apply new technical accounting concepts

Experience in use of Bloomberg to extract derivative valuations and information on market movements

Knowledge of forex and interest rate risks and related financial instruments including derivatives.

Knowledge of IFRS9, in particular hedge accounting aspects.

Hands on experience with either Wall Street systems or other general ledger interactions with treasury management systems.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.