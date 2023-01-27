Treasury Finance Manager

Role Synopsis
This position reports to the Head of Finance, Treasury and offers a challenging opportunity to manage a small financial accounting team co-located with Group Treasury in Canary Wharf to sit at the heart of BP’s group funding and cash and debt management activities. Treasury Finance is part of the ARC Team in Finance.
The successful applicant will gain exposure to a wide range of accounting, reporting and control issues, network with a wide variety of Treasury and other Finance teams and offers an insight Group’s accounting, reporting and control processes. The role-holder directly manages a team analysts and coordinates across a network of Treasury, Trading and business finance/ GBS teams and engages with external auditors.
Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.
Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management and commercial finance teams. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of commercial finance and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education