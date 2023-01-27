Treasury Finance Manager

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position reports to the Head of Finance, Treasury and offers a challenging opportunity to manage a small financial accounting team co-located with Group Treasury in Canary Wharf to sit at the heart of BP’s group funding and cash and debt management activities. Treasury Finance is part of the ARC Team in Finance.

The successful applicant will gain exposure to a wide range of accounting, reporting and control issues, network with a wide variety of Treasury and other Finance teams and offers an insight Group’s accounting, reporting and control processes. The role-holder directly manages a team analysts and coordinates across a network of Treasury, Trading and business finance/ GBS teams and engages with external auditors.

Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.

Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management and commercial finance teams. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of commercial finance and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.





Key accountabilities



manage accounting for group loans and investments in key financing and corporate holding companies

ensure timely, accurate & reliable reporting of cash, debt, loans and deposits for Treasury companies

ensure accurate & reliable reporting of forex for Treasury companies and corporate reporting

completeness and accuracy of submission into group reporting systems and tools – FBW, Informatica

Internal control & assurance processes, ensuring adherence to Group Standard and Practices, eg QAR, BSA

Assess impact of new accounting standards with Treasury Finance Reporting Manager

Support statutory account and tax filing preparation

Drive continuous improvement through identifying opportunities for process simplification and standardisation

Subject matter expert for Treasury Finance systems and processes supporting diverse stakeholders – broader Treasury Finance team, treasury systems, internal and external auditors, wider Treasury, Finance and IT&S organisations

Lead accounting and reporting activity for more complex, Group-material transactions e.g. M&A, debt/corporate restructuring, tax structuring projects

Accountable for team-wide systems and process training for both new starters and existing team members, including the design and delivery of formal sessions and materials and ad-hoc coaching

Oversight, on-going development & day-to-day management of Accounting, Reporting, Control & Assurance operations for BP New Ventures (the standalone sanctions compliant treasury operation for the BP Group)

Deputise for the financial reporting manager, supporting in day-to-day management and direction of the teams, including workpaper and journal review, activity planning and workload allocation

Essential Education

Qualified Accountant

Deep understanding of Treasury processes and systems

Proficient user of group reporting system (FBW)

An awareness of corporate treasury activites and central financing model concepts

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to work with contacts at all levels across diverse business and functional teams

Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales

Experience of operating in a large matrix organisation required and must be able to quickly understand technical and strategic context

Ability to manage multiple priorities with a track record of delivery

Must be a self-starter, highly motivated, and able to manage a broad agenda.

Good oral and written communication skills