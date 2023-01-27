Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Treasury Finance Manager

Treasury Finance Manager

Treasury Finance Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144969BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
This position reports to the Head of Finance, Treasury and offers a challenging opportunity to manage a small financial accounting team co-located with Group Treasury in Canary Wharf to sit at the heart of BP’s group funding and cash and debt management activities. Treasury Finance is part of the ARC Team in Finance.
The successful applicant will gain exposure to a wide range of accounting, reporting and control issues, network with a wide variety of Treasury and other Finance teams and offers an insight Group’s accounting, reporting and control processes. The role-holder directly manages a team analysts and coordinates across a network of Treasury, Trading and business finance/ GBS teams and engages with external auditors.
Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.
Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management and commercial finance teams. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of commercial finance and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.


Key accountabilities

  • manage accounting for group loans and investments in key financing and corporate holding companies
  • ensure timely, accurate & reliable reporting of cash, debt, loans and deposits for Treasury companies
  • ensure accurate & reliable reporting of forex for Treasury companies and corporate reporting
  • completeness and accuracy of submission into group reporting systems and tools – FBW, Informatica
  • Internal control & assurance processes, ensuring adherence to Group Standard and Practices, eg QAR, BSA
  • Assess impact of new accounting standards with Treasury Finance Reporting Manager
  • Support statutory account and tax filing preparation
  • Drive continuous improvement through identifying opportunities for process simplification and standardisation
  • Subject matter expert for Treasury Finance systems and processes supporting diverse stakeholders – broader Treasury Finance team, treasury systems, internal and external auditors, wider Treasury, Finance and IT&S organisations
  • Lead accounting and reporting activity for more complex, Group-material transactions e.g. M&A, debt/corporate restructuring, tax structuring projects
  • Accountable for team-wide systems and process training for both new starters and existing team members, including the design and delivery of formal sessions and materials and ad-hoc coaching
  • Oversight, on-going development & day-to-day management of Accounting, Reporting, Control & Assurance operations for BP New Ventures (the standalone sanctions compliant treasury operation for the BP Group)
  • Deputise for the financial reporting manager, supporting in day-to-day management and direction of the teams, including workpaper and journal review, activity planning and workload allocation

Essential Education

  • Qualified Accountant
Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Deep understanding of Treasury processes and systems
  • Proficient user of group reporting system (FBW)
  • An awareness of corporate treasury activites and central financing model concepts
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel
  • Strong interpersonal skills, ability to work with contacts at all levels across diverse business and functional teams
  • Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales
  • Experience of operating in a large matrix organisation required and must be able to quickly understand technical and strategic context
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities with a track record of delivery
  • Must be a self-starter, highly motivated, and able to manage a broad agenda.
  • Good oral and written communication skills

Desirable Criteria
  • Chartered Acountancy qualification preferred
  • Wallstreet, other TMS, FBW, other SAP BW experience beneficial

Apply Search all jobs at bp