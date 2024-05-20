Treasury Liquidity & Banking Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Role Synopsis

Within Treasury, the Liquidity team is leading a change in the way bp views, manages and optimises cash and financing. We are partnering with banks, working closely with businesses and using technology to transform business processes and deliver competitive financing and risk management.

We have complete oversight of the group and deep expertise covering:

cash & liquidity management;

global banking architecture and strategy;

banking performance and business focused solutions; and

bp entity funding and structuring.

This is a critical role within the Treasury organisation accountable for the groups letter of credit (“LC”) portfolio and committed banking facilities (“RCFs”).

The incumbent will be overseeing and negotiating the multi-billion banking facilities, ensuing sufficient liquidity is available to support bp’s growth strategy and liquidity risk.

We are looking for a highly capable individual contributor to drive innovation and optimise the portfolio to meets bp’s changing needs, with a strong focus on cost efficiency. The Treasury liquidity and banking manager should have a degree of familiarity with Treasury, Trading & Shipping and structured trade finance.

Reporting to the Head of liquidity & banking strategy and being an active member of the Liquidity team, you will have exposure to all other aspects of the Liquidity portfolio such as stress testing, contingent funding plans, cash forecasting and cash investment strategy.

Key accountabilities

The main priorities include:

Act as subject matter expert on group liquidity risk and banking facilities, including letters of credit (LCs) and Revolving Credit Facilities (RCFs).

Manage, administer, and negotiate BP’s access to and utilisation of LC facilities (circa $13bn committed lines plus several uncommitted lines).

Run RFPs for new banking facilities.

Co-lead LC portfolio strategic review including implementation of agreed actions.

Lead the trade finance bank relationships, acting as point of escalation for T&S.

In partnership with T&S structured trade finance team, manage bank performance and drive cost efficiency.

Support head of liquidity and banking strategy with RCF refinancing, including designing and operating drawdown process. Leading the relevant Business Continuity Plans.

Treasury point of contact for T&S on-exchange and OTC clearing activity, leading the relationship with T&S central risk team and becoming subject matter expert in T&S liquidity risk.

Prepare GFRC and Main Board Audit Committee papers relating to liquidity and banking facilities.

Support optimisation of available bank credit limits, ensuring bp is optimising the lines available from banks and other financial institutions.

Opportunities to support across the wider team including banking projects, M&A integration, stress testing, contingent funding planning and mid-term cash forecasting.

Desired experience & skills

Liquidity risk – experience of liquidity management frameworks and how corporations manage liquidity risk.

– experience of liquidity management frameworks and how corporations manage liquidity risk. Business acumen and negotiation skills – ability to analysis and identify opportunities for cost savings, with hands-on experience of RFPs and leading negotiations.

– ability to analysis and identify opportunities for cost savings, with hands-on experience of RFPs and leading negotiations. Relationship management and executive influencing – managing senior stakeholders, banking partners and external parties.

– managing senior stakeholders, banking partners and external parties. Commodity trading and trade finance – experience of commodity trading, trade finance and commodity hedging.

– experience of commodity trading, trade finance and commodity hedging. Financial operations – an understanding of treasury/finance processes, control and assurance and programme governance.

Travel

Limited international travel (<10%).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

