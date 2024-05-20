Treasury Liquidity & Banking Manager

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
Within Treasury, the Liquidity team is leading a change in the way bp views, manages and optimises cash and financing. We are partnering with banks, working closely with businesses and using technology to transform business processes and deliver competitive financing and risk management.
We have complete oversight of the group and deep expertise covering:
This is a critical role within the Treasury organisation accountable for the groups letter of credit (“LC”) portfolio and committed banking facilities (“RCFs”).
The incumbent will be overseeing and negotiating the multi-billion banking facilities, ensuing sufficient liquidity is available to support bp’s growth strategy and liquidity risk.
We are looking for a highly capable individual contributor to drive innovation and optimise the portfolio to meets bp’s changing needs, with a strong focus on cost efficiency. The Treasury liquidity and banking manager should have a degree of familiarity with Treasury, Trading & Shipping and structured trade finance.
Reporting to the Head of liquidity & banking strategy and being an active member of the Liquidity team, you will have exposure to all other aspects of the Liquidity portfolio such as stress testing, contingent funding plans, cash forecasting and cash investment strategy.
Key accountabilities
The main priorities include:
Desired experience & skills
Travel
Limited international travel (<10%).
Why join us?
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk {+ 14 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.