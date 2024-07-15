Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Treasury Operation Analyst

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

The role holder is a direct contributor to Treasury Operation objectives, supporting main goals and Key Performance Indicators of immediate team and wider organization by providing key analytics, reconciliations, and issue resolution on behalf of both Treasury Operation Team and bp Business Partners across the world.

This role will include cooperation with Group and local Treasury/ Cash&Banking/ Finance teams and is built on leading, supervising, and in some cases performing root cause analytics related to improvement areas within the Treasury Operation activities. What is more, this role plays an important role in Treasury and cash & banking control activities across the world, building excellence for Group operation in bp liquidity and cash management. This role also contributes to collaborator and partner engagement as it pertains to bank operations and its associated scope, covering bank relations, cash forecasting and bank control activity in its wider form.

In this role You will:

Bank account management:

Support the opening, closing & amending of bank accounts.

Support and escalate any information in signature updates.

Process the POA (power of attorney) setups with the bank.

Support the Treasury Advisor with Bank guarantee administration when it’s needed.

Keep update accounts in bank account management system.

Security officer activities:

Support the management of the accesses on bank account of the business and operation users timely.

Keep updated and aligned with the senior for the user’s access controls on quarterly basis.

Payment query resolution:

Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the Senior and the team.

Liaised with the bank to find the reasons of the rejections of payment queries.

Collaborate closely with the Senior and support the bank and treasury on any fund rejection.

Perform CIT bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to responsible team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

Prepared cash forecast, statement booking, GL clearing, IFA calculations.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Knowledge of IT systems connections.

What you’ll need to be successful:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree or equal

Good analytical skills

Strong business English and another language depended on the supported region.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key partners.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

MS Office experience

At least 1-2 years Cash & Banking or Treasury experience.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



