Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Treasury Operation Team Leader is a direct contributor to Treasury Operation objectives, supporting main goals and KPIs of immediate team and wider organization by providing key analytics, reconciliations, and issue resolution on behalf of both Treasury Operation Team and bp Business Partners across the globe.

This role will include cooperation with local Treasury/Cash & Banking/Finance teams and is built on leading, supervising, and performing root cause analytics related to improvement areas within the Cash & Bank Accounting activities. What is more, this position plays an important role in treasury and cash & banking control activities across the globe. This role also covering bank relations, cash forecasting and bank control activity in its wider form.

Key Accountabilities

To make the operation of all Treasury Operation activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance. Bank Account management in specific region Security officer activities in his/her portfolio Drive follow-up on status of queries were raised to Treasury Operation Team. Share and provide resolution within the Teams and internal or external stakeholders. Perform CIT GL, bank GL, Term deposit, Overdraft, Petty Cash reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to relevant responsible Teams and follow up until the problem is resolved. Control the preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close. 5 weeks and quarterly local cash forecasting and monthly cash pool reporting in terms of in scope GLs.

She/He must have knowledge about business operations and connections of Treasury Operation related IT systems.

Build, motivate and foster a strong, inclusive, diverse team in line with bp’s who we are frame

Share and provide resolutions within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Responsible for oversight of any defects within the payment run process and involve the senior team members for further investigation.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated.

The Treasury Operation Team Leader will also provide support to his/her Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations and internal/external audits. This role includes managing Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

The Treasury Operation Team Leader is responsible for that his/her Team has to provide efficient, compliant, reliable business services and truly committed to BP´s customers in their scope for BP’s businesses and functions.

Essential Education:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min. 5 years experience in the relevant field: Finance, Cash and Banking, Treasury, Financial accounting or another transferrable field.

Strong business English and another language depended on the supported Region.

Experience in coordinating and motivating people through direct or indirect reporting lines (eg through leadership or project management)

Good interpersonal, analytical and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Stakeholders-oriented thinking with proven case record.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and proactivity in driving issue resolution with proven track record.

This role is also key in participating in cash& banking projects/treasury/accounting and control activities across the globe.

Daily team performance supervision and mentoring

MS Office experience

Desirable criteria

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to adapt to fast paced environment

Issue resolution experience on cross-funcitonal level is a desired addition to overall qualification.

Managing and motivating team and fostering a performance-oriented and inclusive team culture

Multinational corporate experience is an advantage.

Additional Information

LANGUAGES

Language

Reading

Writing

Speaking

English

C1

C1

C1

Respected market language

C1

C1

C1

Role Synopsis

Treasury Operation Team Leader is a direct contributor to Treasury Operation objectives, supporting main goals and KPIs of immediate team and wider organization by providing key analytics, reconciliations, and issue resolution on behalf of both Treasury Operation Team and bp Business Partners across the globe.

This role will include cooperation with local Treasury/Cash & Banking/Finance teams and is built on leading, supervising, and performing root cause analytics related to improvement areas within the Cash & Bank Accounting activities. What is more, this position plays an important role in treasury and cash & banking control activities across the globe. This role also covering bank relations, cash forecasting and bank control activity in its wider form.

Key Accountabilities

To make the operation of all Treasury Operation activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance. Bank Account management in specific region Security officer activities in his/her portfolio Drive follow-up on status of queries were raised to Treasury Operation Team. Share and provide resolution within the Teams and internal or external stakeholders. Perform CIT GL, bank GL, Term deposit, Overdraft, Petty Cash reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to relevant responsible Teams and follow up until the problem is resolved. Control the preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close. 5 weeks and quarterly local cash forecasting and monthly cash pool reporting in terms of in scope GLs.

She/He must have knowledge about business operations and connections of Treasury Operation related IT systems.

Build, motivate and foster a strong, inclusive, diverse team in line with bp’s who we are frame

Share and provide resolutions within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Responsible for oversight of any defects within the payment run process and involve the senior team members for further investigation.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated.

The Treasury Operation Team Leader will also provide support to his/her Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations and internal/external audits. This role includes managing Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

The Treasury Operation Team Leader is responsible for that his/her Team has to provide efficient, compliant, reliable business services and truly committed to BP´s customers in their scope for BP’s businesses and functions.

Essential Education:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min. 5 years experience in the relevant field: Finance, Cash and Banking, Treasury, Financial accounting or another transferrable field.

Strong business English and another language depended on the supported Region.

Experience in coordinating and motivating people through direct or indirect reporting lines (eg through leadership or project management)

Good interpersonal, analytical and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Stakeholders-oriented thinking with proven case record.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and proactivity in driving issue resolution with proven track record.

This role is also key in participating in cash& banking projects/treasury/accounting and control activities across the globe.

Daily team performance supervision and mentoring

MS Office experience

Desirable criteria

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to adapt to fast paced environment

Issue resolution experience on cross-funcitonal level is a desired addition to overall qualification.

Managing and motivating team and fostering a performance-oriented and inclusive team culture

Multinational corporate experience is an advantage.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk, Influencing {+ 13 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.