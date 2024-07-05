Treasury Operations Manager- Fixed term

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Treasury Operations Manager

Please note that this is a fixed-term position!

BP has the accountability to ensure that BP is successful and driven. The main driver of BP’s efforts is to improve and to contribute to BP’s Treasury Operations whilst getting more and more efficient year by year. To support this crucial goal there are projects that are related to standardizing and harmonizing processes, strengthening the accountabilities / capabilities and enabling more business with our customers.

We provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for the businesses and functions delivering additional value in core areas of risk, compliance and control, in improving cash and resource need, in process excellence and standardisation and in systems, rationalisation. We’re focused, professional and truly committed to our customers, and to driving-up value for BP’s businesses.

In this role You will:

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the teams and internal or external partners.

Responsible for oversight of any defects within the payment run process and involve the senior team members for further investigation.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

Perform CIT GL, bank GL, Term deposit, Overdraft, Petty Cash reconciliations and ensure all items are reconciled properly in terms of Team’s scope.

Key Performance Indicator analysis on job runs as needed to validate success.

Provide data and analytics as necessary to support the Cash Forecasting Program initiatives.

Pro-active interaction and excellent partnership management with banks and stakeholders

Ensure compliance & alignment with all relevant policies.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Strong business English

Other language knowledge is an advantage.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

MS Office experience

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Build strong working relationship with other functions.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



