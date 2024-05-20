Treasury Operations Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

GBS defines, owns, sources, and operates efficient and standardized business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax, and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.



As the GBS organization continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organization through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process

JOB PURPOSE



BP has the accountability to ensure that BP is successful and competitive. The main driver of BP’s efforts is to improve and to add value to BP’s Credit and Cash & Banking operations whilst getting more and more efficient year by year. To support this essential goal there are projects that are related to standardizing and harmonizing processes, strengthening the accountabilities / capabilities and enabling more business with our customers.



We provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for BP’s businesses and functions delivering additional value in core areas of risk, compliance and control, in improving cash and resource need, in process excellence and standardization and in systems, rationalization. We’re focused, professional and truly committed to our customers, and to driving-up value for BP’s businesses.

Treasury Operation Manager’s is primarily responsible for:

• To make the operation of all Treasury Operation activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.



o Bank Account management

o Security officer activities

o Query resolution and payment are completed on behalf of business and functions.

o Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders

o Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to GBS Pune Team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

o Researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

o Control the preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.



• The Treasury Operation Manager will also provide support to his/her Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations, strategical topics and internal/external audits. This role includes managing Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

• The Treasury Operation Team has to provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for BP’s businesses and functions. The Treasury Operation Team is focused, professional and truly committed to BP´s customers, and to driving-up value for its businesses.

• She/He must have knowledge about connections of DTO related IT systems.

• She/He has to know the specific DTO Systems as a Superuser.

• The Treasury Operation Manager is a direct report of the Digital Treasury Operation Service Manager.

• Necessary for the performance of the role is deep understanding of sales, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge and put into practice tax processes and regulatory structures.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

• Responsible for oversight of any defects within the payment run process and involve the senior team members for further investigation.

• Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

• Perform daily account reconciliations between cash (SAP), and banking systems/platforms.

• Troubleshoot and problem solves operational disruptions including investigating and resolving returned, rejected or undeliverable payments.

• Perform analytics on job runs as needed to validate success.

• Provide data and analytics as necessary to support the Cash Forecasting Program initiatives.

• Pro-active interaction and excellent partnership management with banks and stakeholders

• Ensure compliance & alignment with all relevant policies.

• Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

• Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

• Strong business English

• Other language knowledge is an advantage.

• SAP knowledge is an advantage.

• MS Office experience

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

• Good analytical skills

• Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

• Build strong working relationship with other functions.

• Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

• Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

• Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.