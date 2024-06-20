Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Join bp as Truck Logistics Contract Support!

About role itself:

The Truck Logistics Contract Support is responsible for providing operational support to the trucking organisation covering Iberia to enable an efficient and effective operation. The role will lead management information (MI) delivery including participating in benchmarking, KPI development and sharing and ensure focus on continuous improvement and cost efficiency programmes. Co-ordinating safety reporting and recording and liaising with hauliers on safety programmes to promote a strong safety performance will be key. Relationships will be paramount, working closely with Mobility & Convenience, Air, Fuels & Midstream and customers promoting a customer focus.

Key Accountabilities:

provide daily operational contractor management support.

To support the Logistics Operation Manager to ensure safe, compliant, and reliable delivery of the products matching our collaborator’s.

Liaise with midstream, M&C, Air, STDG and other related business to resolve issues, acquire information on plans/activities etc which may need trucking support or expertise.

Act as the support to the Truck Logistics Manager in relation to all aspects of the role

Provide daily / weekly / monthly operational KPI data and performance reports.

To be responsible for the day-to-day transactions and invoice reconciliation and participate in budget planning/management.

Provide insight and supply to MI development for management reporting and CBM’s

Keep logistics manuals updated.

Provide operational input for contract negotiations.

Participate in verifications and audits as the need arises, providing data/information to support as required.

Scope:

Portugal:

490 retail sites, over 100 B2B customers (1million m3 of product transported per year), Airbp bridging activity and avgas business (20k m3)

1 Haulier, 5 loading terminals (3 key ones), 6 million Kms driven per year.

Scheduling Activity outsourced

Transport contract 9 m € per year

Spain:

770 retail sites, over 150 B2B customers (2million m3 of product transported per year)

6 Haulier, 32loading terminals, 6,8 million Kms driven per year.

Scheduling Activity outsourced.

Transport contract 10 m € per year

Knowledge & Experience:

Operational expertise

Safety attitude

Able to work with different team members to advise and align priorities and actions.

Ability to influence third parties and deliver change.

5 years logistics operations or safety experience

25% travel required



