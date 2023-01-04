Responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure the sufficient supply of goods and products, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.
The Truck Logistics Team is based primarily in Chicago, IL and is part of bp's centralized Commercial Midstream Logistics organization. The truck team handles freight, truck scheduling and logistics safety for multiple bp entities in North America.
The Truck Logistics Coordinator role will act as the key daily interface between bp’s Mobility and Convenience team, bp’s Midstream Supply team and third-party trucking companies providing services for bp. This role will report to the Truck Logistics Manager and will work closely with the Transport Specialist to ensure safe and reliable supply to the west coast direct retail market.
Responsible for managing supply reliability for ~ 500 retails sites in bp’s NY/NJ direct retail market.
Act as the key daily interface to the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Team
Act as the key daily interface to the Midstream Supply team
