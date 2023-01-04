Job summary

Responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure the sufficient supply of goods and products, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

The Truck Logistics Team is based primarily in Chicago, IL and is part of bp's centralized Commercial Midstream Logistics organization. The truck team handles freight, truck scheduling and logistics safety for multiple bp entities in North America.

The Truck Logistics Coordinator role will act as the key daily interface between bp’s Mobility and Convenience team, bp’s Midstream Supply team and third-party trucking companies providing services for bp. This role will report to the Truck Logistics Manager and will work closely with the Transport Specialist to ensure safe and reliable supply to the west coast direct retail market.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for managing supply reliability for ~ 500 retails sites in bp’s NY/NJ direct retail market.

Act as the key daily interface to the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Team

Work closely with M&C to define & monitor KPIs to measure secondary transport provider performance

Ensure that all customer requirements are understood and that service from secondary transport providers meets or exceeds those requirements or that mitigating actions are taken to improve performance.

Work with M&C and I&E teams to create new tools that enhance the bp offer to the end customer

Build and develop strong relationships with the M&C team to encourage collaboration and problem solving through One Team and Excellence.

Act as the key daily interface to the Midstream Supply team

Work closely with the Supply Team to fully evaluate all supply & transport options to allow for optimal decision making across Transport, M&C and Supply

Develop processes, tools and reports that provide transparency of information between transport and supply that enable effective and efficient decision making across the organization

Primary point of contact for planned / unplanned supply availability communications to key internal business stakeholders and to external third-party carriers. Effectively communicate impacts to current operations and present alternate supply options.

Build and develop strong relationships with the Supply team to encourage collaboration and problem solving through One Team and Excellence.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze data and identify trends (strong excel skills)

Ability to work with external partners to resolve contracting or payment resolution

At least 5 years of experience in supply, logistics or procurement fields.

Ability to respond outside of normal working hours as needed (weather events, carrier disruptions, etc)

Prior experience in trucking logistics

Prior experience working with 3rd party suppliers

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!