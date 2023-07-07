The Truck Logistics Coordinator is responsible for the operational aspects of the Secondary Transportation Services contract for Fuels UK and Air BP’s customers and providing function guidance to the wider Midstream Operations team. Ensuring that the Secondary Transportation (ST) contract services provider operates in accordance with the contractual agreement and BP’s OMS obligations. The Truck Logistics Coordinator is the day to day link between BP and the ST Service contract provider to ensure that BP’s ST requirements for all of their customers are met in line with contractual arrangements. The role will escalate any contractual issues to the Truck Logistics Manager. The Truck Logistics Coordinator will act as the main supply liaison interface between the Service provider and BP’s UK Midstream team for all supply / fuels reliability issues working to improve fuels reliability at retail sites whilst balancing supply optimisation and supply disruption costs.
Entity:Customers & Products
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
The Truck Logistics Coordinator is responsible for the operational aspects of the Secondary Transportation Services contract for Fuels UK and Air BP’s customers and providing function guidance to the wider Midstream Operations team. Ensuring that the Secondary Transportation (ST) contract services provider operates in accordance with the contractual agreement and BP’s OMS obligations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Technical / Job Competencies:
Transport Operations - Has a broad understanding of the legislation underpinning vehicle compliance and driver hours.
Transportation Consultancy Skills - Has good assimilation of the consultancy context.
Third Party Relationship Management - Builds effective working relationships with third parties to achieve their deliverables.
Customer Insights - Understands the customers’ business plan.
Customer Service Orientation - Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer-service problems.
OMS - Understands the OMS requirements that relate to own role.
Risk Assessment & Management - Understanding potential operating risks on a daily and long-term basis; taking appropriate risk reduction actions, including elimination or assuring appropriate prevention and mitigation barriers (control measures) are in place, in accordance with BP/regulatory requirements.
Working with Contractors - Recognizing and managing risks inherent in selecting and managing suppliers,
contractors and other parties.
Knowledge & Experience:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Contract creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.