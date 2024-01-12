Job summary

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The Truck Logistics Team is based primarily in Chicago, IL and is part of bp's centralized Commercial Midstream Logistics organization. The truck team handles freight, truck scheduling and logistics safety for multiple bp’s entities in North America. bp’s truck activities over the last few years have continued to grow with many entities exploring / delivering business development opportunities, bp refineries increasing production, retail growing sites and supply chains requiring more attention.The Truck Logistics Coordinator is part of a commercial team and supports the delivery performance of BP’s carrier base for multiple bp businesses including Fuels NA (gasoline, diesel, ethanol, asphalt), Air BP (jet fuel) and select IST products (butanes and biodiesel). This role reports into the Truck Logistics Manager and works closely with all members of the larger Truck Scheduling Team. The role is accountable for executing the process of ordering and scheduling all light oil and related product deliveries within a prescribed geography to retail and commercial customers via contracted third-party carriers. Point of contact for planned / unplanned supply communications internally and to third party partners. Interfaces frequently with various internal bp supported businesses (Retail, Supply, Sales and Trad & Shipping teams) in support of optimizing supply chains and delivering reliable service.



Primary interface with carriers, internal customers and 3PL for logistics coordination and delivery of product via secondary transportation. Accountable for receiving and coordinating customer ordering, the physical product scheduling and delivery of all light oil and related products within a prescribed geography to retail and commercial customers via contracted third-party carriers.

Maintain and update scheduling systems as needed to reflect current operations.

Support safe, reliable and efficient product delivery. Assist Advanced Fuels Products by coordinating carrier activities to resolve product quality events.

Manage carrier delivery performance to meet or exceed agreed upon KPI metrics. Use effective communication to develop and foster third party relationships and proactively manage underperforming carriers to improve performance. Make recommendations to replace underperforming carriers.

Assist in identifying and recommending potential new carriers. Contribute to carrier performance reporting; participate in carrier reviews and drive improvement in HSSE.

Primary point of contact for planned / unplanned supply availability communications to key internal business stakeholders and to external third-party carriers. Effectively communicate impacts to current operations and present alternate supply options.

Support growth agenda by identifying / delivering cost efficiency ideas or opportunities to capture commercial value.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Strong interpersonal skills with a demonstrated record of working effectively across teams to build trust, support, and commitment.

Demonstrated record of delivering value via effective decision making, managing performance improvement, or delivering continuous improvement.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze data and identify trends (strong excel skills)

Ability to work with external partners to resolve contracting or payment resolution

At least 2 years of experience in supply, logistics or procurement fields.

Ability to respond outside of normal working hours as needed (weather events, carrier disruptions, etc)

Prior experience in logistics

Prior experience working with 3rd party suppliers

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.