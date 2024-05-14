Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



BP is looking for a talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. BP is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy and others.

The Truck Logistics Team is part of BP’s centralized Commercial Midstream Logistics organization. The truck team handles freight, truck scheduling and logistics safety for multiple BP’s entities in North America. BP’s truck activities over the last few years have continued to grow with many entities exploring / delivering business development opportunities, BP refineries increasing production, retail growing sites and supply chains requiring more attention.

The Truck Logistics Coordinator is part of a commercial team and supports the delivery performance of BP’s carrier base for multiple bp businesses including our Branded and Unbranded retail businesses (gasoline, diesel, ethanol, asphalt), Air BP (jet fuel) and side products like (butanes and biodiesel). This role reports into the Truck Logistics Manager and works closely with all members of the Truck Scheduling Team, Trading Operations, Product Supply and our sales teams. The role is accountable for executing the process of ordering and scheduling all light oil and related product deliveries within a prescribed geography to retail and commercial customers via contracted third-party carriers. Point of contact for planned / unplanned supply communications internally and to third party partners. Interfaces frequently with various internal bp supported businesses (Retail, Supply, Sales and Trading & Shipping teams) in support of optimizing supply chains and delivering reliable service. This role will report to the Truck Logistics Manager and will work closely with the Sr. Logistics Coordinator to ensure safe and reliable supply to the west coast direct retail market. This position is co-located with the support business teams at the BP Cherry Point Refinery in Blaine, WA.

Responsible for managing supply reliability for ~ 500 retails sites in BP’s west coast direct retail market and jet fuel, ethanol, biodiesel, and additive deliveries on the West Coast.

Support safe, reliable, and efficient product delivery.

Primary interface with carriers, internal customers and 3PL for logistics coordination and delivery of product via secondary transportation.

Accountable for receiving and coordinating customer ordering, the physical product scheduling and delivery of all light oil and related products within a prescribed geography to retail and commercial customers via contracted third-party carriers.

Primary point of contact for planned / unplanned supply availability communications to key internal business stakeholders and to external third-party carriers. Effectively communicate impacts to current operations and present alternate supply options.

Assist Advanced Fuels Products by coordinating carrier activities to resolve product quality events, i.e., crossdrops, water issues, etc.

Accountable for using appropriate analytical tools, i.e, Midstream Logistics Hub, Telapoint, etc. to help facilitate reliable and efficient product delivery.

Accountable for coordinating new terminal set-ups and working with carriers on set-up timeframe

Accountable for coordinating retail site administration, i.e., tank testing, site constructions, go-lives, VR not polling/showing water, liquid in fills

Accountable for coordinating with retail site billing questions (Rebills, house account usage)

Maintain and update scheduling systems as needed to reflect current operations.

Support growth agenda by identifying / delivering cost efficiency ideas or opportunities to capture commercial value.

Build and develop strong relationships with the M&C team to encourage collaboration and problem solving through One Team and Excellence.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Strong interpersonal skills with a demonstrated record of working effectively across teams to build trust, support, and commitment.

Strong communication skills

Strong problem solving ability

Demonstrated record of delivering value via effective decision making, managing performance improvement, or delivering continuous improvement.

Ability to use Excel and other analytical tools

Ability to work in multiple systems with strong attention to detail

Ability to work with external partners to resolve contracting or payment resolution

At least 2 years of experience in supply, logistics or procurement fields.

Prior experience in trucking logistics

Prior experience working with 3rd party suppliers

Interest in developing commercial acumen and building external relationships

How much do we pay (Base)? 96,000.00 - 178,000.00 USD Annual *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Continuity Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost-conscious decision-making, Managing change, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Translating strategy into plans, Working with contractors



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.