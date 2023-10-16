Truck Logistics Manager Germany (m/f/d)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade GResponsible for ensuring a safe, effective and service-orientated network of transport contractors and third parties that adhere to BP's standards, adding value through cost savings, customer satisfaction and enhanced business performance, while providing high-quality delivery through improvement of processes, and providing expertise and guidance to internal and external contacts.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

How you can help shape the future:

The European Truck Logistics Team, part of Commercial Midstream and Logistics in the Fuels Supply & Midstream organization provides safe, reliable, and cost-efficient road transport service in Europe. The primary objective of the team is to lead road transport activities for Retail Fuels, Aviation and LPG.

The person in change is taking care of the transport contracts with third party haulers making sure product delivery operations to customers together with owning an impactful Scheduling and Contract Management Assurance Team (internal BP as well as Non-Operated Joint Venture) that optimize operations against well understood customer needs and with bp policies.

Germany Truck Logistics Manager is a Managing Director of the NOJV accountable for scheduling and planning, and a member of the Logistics Europe Leadership Team as well as an active contributor in the local Midstream Squad. The role is accountable for leading the interface for road fuels delivery to the M&C business.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Work closely with Safety Advisors Team to drive safety behavior across our Teams and our contractors

Maintain operating procedures and assure that their application follows bp safety ploicies and the local legislative requirements

Build and lead the impactful team, ensuring team members have the knowledge, proficiency and are prepared to act crucially and autonomously

Manage the contactors with regards to safety, operational and financial performance

Lead day-to-day trucking scheduling activity according to the bp policies and procedures

Work in partnership with the midstream and sales organizations to respond to potential supply outages/restrictions, deliver the customer offer and build the flexibility and capacity to take care of changes of the offer

Leading the scheduling team with a customer and performance focus to deliver upon operational and financial targets (i.e., drop size, truck time utilization, etc.)

Support development of mid to long term plans to continuously improve the performance, enhancing the Customer experience and delivering a safe and efficient Secondary Transport operations

Provide support and expertise on strategic projects / operations and ensure implementation in line with the agreed plans

Support Low Carbon agenda with regards to new offers requiring trucking activity and drive decarbonization of the bp trucking fleet

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Shown leadership behaviors and effective communication with staff and collaborators

Proficient in German and English (verbal and written)

Safety focus and awareness of HSSE systems, standards, and policies

Proven record of developing and improving business processes

Finance performance management and performance focused

Analytical thinking and able to prioritize optimally

Ability to influence people on different seniority levels

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.