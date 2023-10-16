Truck Logistics Manager Germany (m/f/d)

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help shape the future:
The European Truck Logistics Team, part of Commercial Midstream and Logistics in the Fuels Supply & Midstream organization provides safe, reliable, and cost-efficient road transport service in Europe. The primary objective of the team is to lead road transport activities for Retail Fuels, Aviation and LPG.
The person in change is taking care of the transport contracts with third party haulers making sure product delivery operations to customers together with owning an impactful Scheduling and Contract Management Assurance Team (internal BP as well as Non-Operated Joint Venture) that optimize operations against well understood customer needs and with bp policies.
Germany Truck Logistics Manager is a Managing Director of the NOJV accountable for scheduling and planning, and a member of the Logistics Europe Leadership Team as well as an active contributor in the local Midstream Squad. The role is accountable for leading the interface for road fuels delivery to the M&C business.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
#lifeatbp
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
