Job summary

The Truck Safety Specialist Role provides road transportation safety expert guidance in a variety of areas, including regulatory compliance, vetting and auditing, quality standards, risk identification and management for new business opportunities, while serving on the BST (Business Support Team) for the integrated business in North America, and establishing and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders both internal and external.

Key accountabilities

Management and Support Carriers and Third-Party Terminals

Accountable for carrier HSE support and risk assessment. This also includes new carrier HSE vetting and assessment processes.

Manage North America fuel supply and midstream (FS&M) Third Party Terminal audit program. Determine applicable vetting criteria and approve facilities for use.

Accountable for all Trans loading and 3rd party load rack site vetting programs for the North America FS&M.

Management and Support of the Internal Businesses

Support development and execution of a unified carrier access and driver training program for Whiting and Cherry Point refineries.

Attend frequent meetings with contracted carriers for FS&M Logistics and Lead monthly carrier call for bp Exploration (BPX) and Trading and Shipping (T&S).

Provide expert technical knowledge with respect to road transport activities for the North America FS&M, bp Aviation and T&S.

Develop and maintain North America FS&M, retail (R.O.O.) and commercial site vetting programs.

Provide support to Advance Fuels, supporting product quality investigations.

Business Representation and Compliance Management

Understand bp’s business strategies and lead the development and implementation of a unified US Transportation HSSE and Regulatory Compliance Organization.

Guide bp’s overall technical engagements with regulators, trade associations and external stakeholders. Represent FS&M on the API Surface Transportation Committee.

Interpret Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) and Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Administration (PHMSA) regulations for bp Aviation, T&S and Commercial Midstream and Logistics.

Monitor and access emerging regulatory issues that challenge’s bp’s reputation or business objectives and develop effective engagement strategies to mitigate risks.

Understand and Implement bp’s Operating Management System (OMS)

Responsible for the development, review and communication of the North America FS&M Road Safety Policy assuring entity conformance with all the Operating Management System (OMS / RMP 3.7 – 0003 – Driving Safety).

Interpret and develop appropriate policies and procedures to comply with OMS GDP 4.4 – 0002 – the monitoring, recording, and investigating of incidents.

Support Logistics Crisis & Continuity plans as part of Fuels BST (Business Support Team), including planning and preparing for incidents, hiring contractors, and running drills to test preparedness and response capability. Policies and procedures must comply with OMS GDP 4.6-0001.

Identify, assess, document, and mitigate Safety & Operations risks contained within the FS&M risk register. Participate in the annual review of all existing risks and assess mitigations are in place.

Qualification Experience & Required Skills Technical Skills

echnical Skills

Significant experience in HSSE role(s) or Operational roles with risk management accountabilities.

Practitioner with recent emergency response experience.

Knowledge of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) and PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Material Administration), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) as applies to transportation compliance.

Petroleum terminal operations and understanding of product quality issues.

Demonstrated experience of auditing of defined standards.

Influencing and Coaching

Operations experience which allows effective coaching at all levels of an organization.

Ability to think and act both operationally and strategically.

Essential Education

Degree or significant HSE&C / S&ORA experience