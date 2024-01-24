Truck Service Marketing Specialist

Entity:Customers & Products
In this role, the Marketing Specialist for TravelCenters of America (TA) & On-Road Fleets will be responsible to help deliver growth objectives for TA and the on-road fleet segment in the U.S. You will be responsible for developing and implementing components of the marketing offer including innovative programs and services, working with media and creative agencies, and developing targeted, high-impact communications (see all key accountabilities below).
How much do we pay (102,000-190,000). *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Services Marketing, Translating strategy into plans
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.