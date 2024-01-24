Truck Service Marketing Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

In this role, the Marketing Specialist for TravelCenters of America (TA) & On-Road Fleets will be responsible to help deliver growth objectives for TA and the on-road fleet segment in the U.S. You will be responsible for developing and implementing components of the marketing offer including innovative programs and services, working with media and creative agencies, and developing targeted, high-impact communications (see all key accountabilities below).This role is responsible for leading all brands in the specified market. It is also encouraged to drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communication activities to deliver brand health objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin targets across brands. Successful individual in this position will ensure brand communication is consistent and on equity in the given market to consumers, customers and through customers.



Develop point of sale and signage materials to promote sales of Castrol lubricants

Develop discounts and promotions for fleets and owner-operators to generate sales

Lead digital loyalty-based marketing – consumer & fleet (CRM, customer surveys, etc.)

Run digital interface with TA’s UltraONE driver incentive program

Trade show planning and activation by working closely with TA staff and Derse, Castrol’s trade show vendor

Develop social media content (Facebook is primary)

Develop digital campaigns (podcasts, You Tubers, testimonials)

Activate current Castrol sponsorships (NASCAR, etc.)

Develop Castrol microsite on TA’s website

Develop and deliver training support for products and offers

Liaison for on-road trucking industry associations

Create new marketing collateral and replenishment of assets with the Castrol Store vendor (Helm) to support growth in the on-road trucking segment

Run procurement process for quotes and invoices and track ASP spending to support brand development objectives

Network/socialize on-road market news/intel with local marketing and sales teams, as well as TA marketing staff

Work closely with other key cross-functional internal partners to deliver the TA and on-road fleet strategy and business objectives

Minimum 5 years of experience of relevant marketing experience required with a consistent track record of business results and interpersonal leadership.

Experience using digital media to connect with customers.

Developing and implementing plans and measuring and delivering results.

Advanced analytical skills with ability to mine data for understanding and insights and to handle budgets and spending.

Experience working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Marketing/sales experience in the on-road fleet and owner/operator spaces preferred

How much do we pay (102,000-190,000). *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Services Marketing, Translating strategy into plans



