Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Global Electrical Distribution Product Manager, you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love!

bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally and we need YOU as a Global Electrical Distribution Product Manager to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV and product experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The Truck/PassCar Substation Product Specialist Specialist will focus on these main tasks:

Support the detailed design of EV charging stations and associated electrical infrastructure.

Identify standard set of products for each site (i.e., type of chargers and substation configuration).

Collect information of operational performance, perform root-cause analysis of identified faults and liaise with suppliers to fix them.

Identify requirements of EV charging infrastructure in each country and suggest design variations to standard products.

The team will be supported by the electrification development arm (I&E), the central electrification hub and central procurement team.

Role Responsibilities

Compliance with all HSEQ policies in bp and local HSE regulations.

Complete work-related risk assessments.

Liaise with local contractors and agree on technical requirements needed for electrical power distribution equipment and EV charging stations.

Prepare concept designs and technical specifications documents to be used in Request for Quotation activities with suppliers.

Review detailed schematics from suppliers and address any required changes.

Complete technical due diligence on proposed solutions from suppliers.

Attend Factory Acceptance Test activities in supplier premises.

Gather information of site faults, perform root-cause analysis and agree with suppliers on suitable solutions to address site issues.

Keep up to date with changes in international and local regulations about Electric Vehicles and EV charging electrical infrastructure.

Be actively involved in the proposal of innovative solutions for the electrification of the mobility sector (e.g. vehicle-to-grid, flexibility in electrical demand, etc).

Prepare and present information for central engineering team about process and optimisation opportunities.

Knowledge & Experience

Deep understanding of DNO interface requirements at LV and HV grid connection points in Europe, Australia and USA.

Experience in electrical engineering design works.

Experience in the design of EV charging stations or Energy Storage Systems would be valuable.

Experience managing suppliers and ensuring delivery under either EPC or multi-contract style framework

Experience working with DNO’s and understanding the connection requirements in relation to distribution and grid code.

Previous experience in the design and construction of electrical distribution networks up to 33KV will be valuable.

In depth knowledge of current UK wiring regulations, British Standards, ENA Standards and International Standards when relevant to electrical installations

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain compelling relationships.

Proven ability to interact with multiple functions within an organisation to delivery goals, and more broadly, with the functions in the group that are working in the space of project delivery, operations and procurement

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

A good balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast moving and pragmatic execution

Passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and collaboration

Education, Qualifications & Certifications

High quality education (bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in engineering, preferably electrical engineering or similar.

CEng or actively working towards CEng status

Comprehensive working knowledge of Microsoft Office Pack and electrical design software tool (e.g., ETAP, PowerFactory, etc.)

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



