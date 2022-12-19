Trucks Charging Analytics Lead

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? #bppulse



At bp we are gearing up for the future! We are committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space. Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world's logistics sector, and we are seeking to help our Fleet customers decarbonise across a variety of energy vectors.



It’s an exciting time to embark on your journey with bp as we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up and we are seeking talented and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen!





Let me tell you about the role



We are looking for a Data Analytics lead for Trucks to join our team dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry, and helping our planet. The purpose of the role is to collect, evaluate and visualise big data to drive competitive advantage and differentiation in bp's Truck Decarbonisation and Electrification strategy.



Most importantly, you will be a key part of a broader bp Pulse team, dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry, and helping our planet by playing a critical role in delivering BP’s “Net Zero by 2050”.





What you will deliver



Develop data management tools for bp to collect, evaluate and visualize big data to drive competitive advantage and differentiation in bp's Truck Decarbonisation strategy

Provide actionable short, medium and long-term commercial benefit in the execution of bp's OTG, Overnight, Depot and Fleet solution infrastructure and investment

Support the planning and execution of launching and managing new business opportunities with the aim to build for future scale

Ensure bp compliance to GDPR and relevant data related regulation in each use case

Perform regular analysis of e.g., Fleet and freight logistic routes and customer use patterns

Develop relationships with connected vehicle, Fleet or telematics-based data marketplaces

Lead business case development and negotiation for acquisition of 3rd party data through cost benefit analysis

Translate data driven insights into customer offer and pricing opportunities through out-of-the-box thinking to inform new future product development, offer and go to market strategies

Lead interactions and dissemination of insight, capabilities and initiatives which upskill and systematically improve the understanding, impact and adoption of bp's Truck Decarbonisation offers in market

Maintain closeness to competitor and market insights to create feedback loop on bp products position and opportunities

Create a culture of success, on-going business improvement

Significant Data & Analytics experience with a proven track record of delivering value-driven outcomes for business stakeholders

Ideally this would be in the energy or automotive sector, but most important is that you have the drive and curiosity to learn fast

A genuine interest in, and/or knowledge of EV charging, its different business models and operations will enable you to start contributing from day one

First and foremost, you’ll be a key member of the Trucks team so you’re highly collaborative (a business partner first) with strong interpersonal and stakeholder management skills

You have the experience and ability of applying analytical methods in flexible and commercially focused ways to achieve results

You’ll be supporting an early-stage business, so you’ll be a confident data storyteller who can quickly distil business challenges and uses effective visualisation to bring your work to life

You’ve got strong SQL skills, with Python or R as a welcome bonus

A strong university degree in a relevant subject would be great but demonstrable, relevant experience is also welcomed

Fluency in English is essential, with additional knowledge of German or Dutch appreciated

Why join us?



This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!



With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​



We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!

