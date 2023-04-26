Turbine Procurement Lead

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is a role in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



This role is in the Wind Turbines category team and reports to the Head of Turbine Procurement Category.



The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the turbine supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, contract negotiation, materials management and logistics and managing contract interdependencies.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and execute global Wind Turbines procurement strategy and approach to market for global offshore wind turbine requirements and provide shareholder assurance on the same for non-operated projects

Develop and negotiation Global Frame Agreements and Strategic Relationships with offshore Wind Turbine OEMs.

Establish global Turbine Supply Agreements, Service and Maintenance Agreements and Spares Agreements for offshore wind turbines.

Manage full contract life cycle including demand identification, sourcing and contracting, supplier collaboration, and post award contract management

Build market intelligence of the offshore wind turbine global markets, developing strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities

Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional collaboration for offshore wind turbines

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Key Requirements

A University degree in a related field

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about the influence procurement has on this growth area

Substantial experience in international project procurement including sourcing and contracting

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholder and with experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities

Existing understanding of the Global Offshore Wind market with a focus on local supply chain development and supplier partnerships

Preference for offshore wind turbine procurement experience (developer or OEM or other)

Experience in negotiating high value and complex contracts

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!