Turbine Procurement Lead – Offshore Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. This role is in the expanding Offshore Wind Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business. The primary focus of the role of the Turbine Procurement Lead will be to develop and execute the procurement and supply chain strategy for the Turbine category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will develop early and deep engagements with suppliers, gather, analyse and respond to supply chain and global offshore wind market intelligence and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and innovative sourcing and contracting solutions for bp’s projects and portfolio. As bp’s portfolio grows there is also potential to support projects directly through the delivery of project procurement activities, working across commercially complex partner and supplier interfaces and being at the forefront of supporting the business in defining new and innovative solutions. The ideal candidate should have experience in offshore wind or the wider renewables sector, with direct procurement experience from a category and/or project perspective including strategy development, supplier selection, contracting negotiation and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of the supply base, and supply chain strengths, vulnerabilities and openness to innovation, ideally in the Wind Turbines Generator (WTG) category. This role reports to the Head of Turbines Procurement.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



What will you deliver

Develop and implement Turbines procurement category strategy and approach to market for global offshore wind portfolio and projects;

Manage full contract life cycle including demand identification, sourcing and contracting, supplier collaboration, and post award contract management, using and enhancing industry best practice;

Build market intelligence of the offshore wind turbines global markets, developing strong knowledge of the supply base, and the wider supply chain strengths, vulnerabilities, approach to market, customer base and technology and innovation strategy.

Build effective collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional collaboration

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A University degree in a related field

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about the influence procurement has on this growth area

Substantial experience in international project procurement including sourcing and contracting

Commercial approach, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholder and with experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities

Existing understanding of the Global Offshore Wind market with a focus on both global and local supply chain development and supplier partnerships

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all of bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS.

This role will form part of the Offshore Wind Procurement team with accountability to support the global wind turbine strategy across the offshore wind regions.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



