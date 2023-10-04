Turbine Procurement Lead

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.



Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing the German project contract and procurement strategy, reporting to the Head of Procurement for Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) Category. This role will support the procurement team with execution of the project contracting and procurement strategy, by working closely with the project, taking a lead on sourcing to contract (S2C) activities.

Work with the WTG category team and engineering team to define the approach to market and develop and execute the procurement strategy for Wind Turbine Generators and associated Operations and Maintenance.

Lead sourcing and contracting for the WTG category for the German project through contract execution and post contract award management activities. This will include developing the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy, and leading the commercial evaluation and negotiations through to award.

The successful candidate will maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects. The role will lead securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will inform risk/reward agreements and commercial models.

You will work closely with technical and project management stakeholders to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and in line with contractual agreements.

You will also work closely with contracted suppliers to identify areas of innovation and added value, and ensure that any risk/reward agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

Support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the WTG category.

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Category organisations.

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings and feedback is shared

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and the renewables supply chain.

Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally related to WTG’s or with large capex or offshore scopes.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently negotiate large complex contracts and liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. This role will form part of the multi-disciplinary WTG category procurement team which will work together in support of the development, construction and operation of Offshore Wind farms. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create, with renewables at its centre. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



