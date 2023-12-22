Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, sophisticated contract negotiations, long lead procurement, post-award contract management and managing contract interdependencies.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Low Carbon & Energy, Offshore wind team and advance your career as a

Turbine Procurement Lead

In this role you will:

work with the WTG category team, engineering team and project procurement colleagues to define the approach to market and develop and implement the procurement strategy for Wind Turbine Generators and associated Operations and Maintenance.

lead sourcing and/or contracting activity for the German project through contract execution and post contract award management activities. This will include developing the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy, and the commercial evaluation and leading negotiations through to award.

improve the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to handle risks, seek innovation and contribute to our Offshore Wind projects. The role will lead securing the vital internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will advise risk/reward agreements and commercial models.

work with technical and project management customers to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and according to contractual agreements.

cooperate with contracted suppliers to identify areas of innovation and contributed, and ensure that agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the WTG category.

ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution achievements.

ensure the project uses wider procurement capability from the OFW Category organisations.

enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project findings and feedback is shared with relevant collaborators.

What you will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent experience and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key.

proven experience of negotiating and using FIDIC Yellow Book , or variants derived from it, within Offshore Wind is a must

, or variants derived from it, experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

proven track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, related to WTG’s or with large capex or offshore scopes.

genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and curiosity about Offshore Wind and the renewables supply chain.

commercial demeanor, analytical skills, and ability to confidently negotiate large sophisticated contracts and liaise with all levels of collaborators.

ability to perform effectively in a team environment, working with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.