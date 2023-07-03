Turkey, Ukraine, and Central Asia (TUCA) – Head of Brand, Product & Communication

Job summary

You will be responsible for leading the brand(s) incl. service brands and product(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management, and directing a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as product portfolio management, PR, advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to drive market share and brand power, acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands, products and offers. About Castrol: It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator. We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen. You can learn more on www.castrol.com.tr

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

You will be responsible for leading the brand(s) incl. service brands and product(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management, and directing a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as product portfolio management, PR, advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to drive market share and brand power, acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands, products and offers.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.You can learn more on www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Supports the TUCA Marketing Manager in delivering the brand and product profit and losses. Takes responsibility for the delivery of volume, profit and market share targets in the assigned spaces/brands/markets and is accountable for performance of the brand in market on all agreed KPIs, including pricing.

Finds opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and manages quarterly Brand reviews to ensure delivery of Brand Health and Financial metrics versus plan.

Develops deep customer and consumer insights for the brand in the lead market, and provides input to the future direction of the brand and technology, with a deep understanding of customer and consumer needs which help to develop effective Cluster Brand Marketing plans in conjunction with global brand strategies and programs.

Creates and leads projects where the market is the lead country globally, running the development of the communication campaigns and collaborating with other functions for seamless launch of projects.

Leads development of engagement strategy for consumers and customers for all Castrol spaces, including Media planning to deliver Media KPIs and post evaluation of media campaigns, with special focus on leveraging and building capability in Digital media.

Executes global sponsorship assets in country ensuring maximum usage and coverage through public relations, digital and traditional media. Develops local sponsorships, content partnerships post requisite sign offs in line with brand strategy.

Develops and drives an overarching Castrol TUCA master brand communication strategy incl. PR, digital and new media platforms incl. local and/or regional Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

Implements price setting in line with Global Pricing strategy, TUCA growth plans, working closely with Pricing Team. Leads pricing recommendation for new product launches in TUCA in line with pricing principles and pricing Delegation of Authority.

Leads New Product launch plans for PCO & MCO & non-lubes product ranges (passenger car, motorcycle, car care) in market and gains alignment with Channel and Commercial Vehicle Oil (CVO) & Industrial Activation Managers. Accountable for Product Brand Architecture (PBA) implementation for Auto & CVO/Industrial in country, taking the lead in special projects such SKU optimization.

Accountable for the development and effective execution of a data-driven consumer engagement plan through leveraging digital best practices.

Manages respective budget effectively to achieve target returns and grow brand value for Castrol.

Essential education:

University degree in Marketing or related discipline

Essential experience and requirements:

Seven plus years in B2C, B2B2C marketing

Extensive work experience in multi-national organization and management of internal and external stakeholders

Proven experience in disciplined brand and product campaign development and execution

Advanced level of Turkish and English language knowledge

Strong communication and influencing skills

Desirable qualification and experience:

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree

Oil and Gas/Lubricants industry experience



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.