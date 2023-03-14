Job summary
We are looking for a seasoned Turnaround preparation and execution professional who will support bp’s requirement for safe and reliable operations. As a Turnaround Advisor you'll provide assurance by delivering an independent assessment of TAR and Outage compliance to process and more importantly readiness for execution, you'll also identify and support event optimization opportunities in terms of scope solution development, planning and scheduling processes, through application of best practices and mentoring, assist regional teams in terms of maintaining performance and proficiency in the areas of work identification, planning, scheduling, execution, quality and certification. As TAR Advisor you will be directly supporting two colleague Senior TAR Advisors to jointly manage the full suite of assurance and support activities in the regional portfolio of TAR & Outage events. This role will allow you to work in the midst of a broad variety of TARs & Outages specific activities and it provides excellent career opportunities to grow into more senior roles over time.
Key Outcomes and Accountabilities
Provides assurance of conformance with OMS procedures, ensuring the adoption of TAR and execution tools, standards and processes in regions
Delivers “best practice” ways of working through direct influence and mentor to regional teams
Leads or supports region readiness reviews identifying risks and optimization opportunities
Leads or supports specific execution CI activity through Communities of Practice and/or external networks
Supports the evaluation and implementation of new or emerging Tools and Processes.
Ensures that lessons learned are routinely and systematically gathered, codified and disseminated to other regions and sites
Provides SME support to the Regions for planning, execution and management of TARs, Major Outages, Execution and Maintenance Campaigns
Leads or supports improvement interventions when required
Develops, maintains and co-ordinates standard training packages for procedures and guides
TAR Advisors would be required to act as Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) for TAR tools, based on personal experience (E.g. Primavera, Pims, Roser, etc.)
About You
Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures and disciplines
Ability to facilitate and challenge perceived boundaries across disciplines
Proven ability to identify and deliver work process improvement opportunities
Excellent team player with the ability to lead multi-disciplined and diverse teams towards a common goal
Experience in delivering Turnarounds and Maintenance in production and/or refining assets
Excellent communications skills across multiple disciplines and management levels
Desired
>5 years in TAR leadership role (i.e. TAR Event Management, TAR Planning & Scheduling Management, etc.)
Professional background in relevant core technical discipline, i.e. Maintenance & Reliability, Integrity Management, Projects, Operations
Experience in leading and delivering Turnaround or Maintenance improvement initiatives
Expert knowledge of industry TAR delivery processes. Deep knowledge on TAR fundamentals and ‘good practices’ – good understanding how to drive excellence in TAR preparation and execution
Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets
About bp:
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!