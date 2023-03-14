Job summary

We are looking for a seasoned Turnaround preparation and execution professional who will support bp’s requirement for safe and reliable operations. As a Turnaround Advisor you'll provide assurance by delivering an independent assessment of TAR and Outage compliance to process and more importantly readiness for execution, you'll also identify and support event optimization opportunities in terms of scope solution development, planning and scheduling processes, through application of best practices and mentoring, assist regional teams in terms of maintaining performance and proficiency in the areas of work identification, planning, scheduling, execution, quality and certification. As TAR Advisor you will be directly supporting two colleague Senior TAR Advisors to jointly manage the full suite of assurance and support activities in the regional portfolio of TAR & Outage events. This role will allow you to work in the midst of a broad variety of TARs & Outages specific activities and it provides excellent career opportunities to grow into more senior roles over time.

Key Outcomes and Accountabilities

Provides assurance of conformance with OMS procedures, ensuring the adoption of TAR and execution tools, standards and processes in regions

Delivers “best practice” ways of working through direct influence and mentor to regional teams

Leads or supports region readiness reviews identifying risks and optimization opportunities

Leads or supports specific execution CI activity through Communities of Practice and/or external networks

Supports the evaluation and implementation of new or emerging Tools and Processes.

Ensures that lessons learned are routinely and systematically gathered, codified and disseminated to other regions and sites

Provides SME support to the Regions for planning, execution and management of TARs, Major Outages, Execution and Maintenance Campaigns

Leads or supports improvement interventions when required

Develops, maintains and co-ordinates standard training packages for procedures and guides

TAR Advisors would be required to act as Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) for TAR tools, based on personal experience (E.g. Primavera, Pims, Roser, etc.)

About You

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures and disciplines

Ability to facilitate and challenge perceived boundaries across disciplines

Proven ability to identify and deliver work process improvement opportunities

Excellent team player with the ability to lead multi-disciplined and diverse teams towards a common goal

Experience in delivering Turnarounds and Maintenance in production and/or refining assets

Excellent communications skills across multiple disciplines and management levels

Desired

>5 years in TAR leadership role (i.e. TAR Event Management, TAR Planning & Scheduling Management, etc.)

Professional background in relevant core technical discipline, i.e. Maintenance & Reliability, Integrity Management, Projects, Operations

Experience in leading and delivering Turnaround or Maintenance improvement initiatives

Expert knowledge of industry TAR delivery processes. Deep knowledge on TAR fundamentals and ‘good practices’ – good understanding how to drive excellence in TAR preparation and execution

Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets