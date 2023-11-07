Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for delivering maintenance and reliability activities, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardisation and consistency of processes and provide guidance on the best approach for improving reliability performance to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Turnaround Advisor (Eastern Hemisphere)

We are looking for a seasoned Turnaround preparation and execution professional who will support bp’s requirement for safe and reliable operations. As a Turnaround Advisor you'll provide assurance by delivering an independent assessment of TAR and Outage compliance to process and more importantly readiness for execution, you'll also identify and support event optimization opportunities in terms of scope solution development, planning and scheduling processes, through application of best practices and mentoring, assist regional teams in terms of maintaining performance and proficiency in the areas of work identification, planning, scheduling, execution, quality and certification.

Provide assurance of conformance with OMS procedures, ensuring the adoption of TAR and execution tools, standards, and processes in regions

Deliver “best practice” ways of working through direct influence and mentor to regional teams

Lead or support region readiness reviews identifying risks and optimization opportunities

Lead or support specific execution CI activity through Communities of Practice and/or external networks

Support the evaluation and implementation of new or emerging Tools and Processes.

Ensure that lessons learned are routinely and systematically gathered, codified and disseminated to other regions and sites

Provide SME support to the regions for planning, execution and management of TARs, Major Outages, Execution and Maintenance Campaigns

Lead or support improvement interventions when required

Develop, maintain and co-ordinate standard training packages for procedures and guides

TAR Advisors would be required to act as Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) for TAR tools, based on personal experience (E.g. Primavera, Pims, Roser, etc.)

Cover 2 out of 4 regional clusters (Eastern Hemisphere) comprising of Production as well as Refining assets

Collaborate closely with 2 Sr. TAR Advisors each covering 1 asset cluster

3-5 years TAR leadership role in TARs & Outages Event Management and/or TAR Planning & Scheduling Management

Experience in leading and delivering Turnaround or Maintenance improvement initiatives

Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets

Professional background in relevant core technical discipline, i.e. Maintenance & Reliability, Engineering & Technical Services, Integrity Management, Projects, Operations

Expert knowledge of industry TAR delivery processes. Deep knowledge on TAR fundamentals and ‘good practices’ – good understanding how to drive excellence in TAR preparation and execution

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures and disciplines

Advisory skills at senior level

Ability to facilitate and challenge perceived boundaries across disciplines

Demonstrated ability to identify and deliver work process improvement opportunities

Senior leader with the ability to lead multi-disciplined and diverse teams towards a common goal

Good command of English are essential

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



