  4. Turnaround Controls Manager

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144496BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis:

The deployed TCM is responsible for leading the TAR business support squad, supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and TAR squads to provide day to day TAR Controls support.
The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the TAR controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.

Key Accountabilities:

1.Discipline Management

  • Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline
  • Carries out technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels
  • Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required
  • Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings
  • Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.
  • Leads the site business support squad backlog

2.People Development

  • Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people
  • Supports the DLs to improve discipline and people capability through coaching, training, and mentoring
  • Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members

3.Supporting the Business

  • Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs
  • Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process
  • Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking
  • Manages contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.

4.Governance and Verification

  • Supports TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process

5.Controls

  • Develop site TAR Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement
  • Support and implement the TAR controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders

6.Benchmarking

  • Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises

Essential Criteria:

  • 8+ years’ proven experience
  • Must have led a controls team (Leadership skills)
  • Possess analytic and control skills
  • Must have excellent time management skills and be able to deliver quickly in a short window of time
  • Must be highly proficient with Microsoft Office Suite

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Project Management or Project Controls
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Production & operations

This is the place to truly motivate change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

  • Making our production and operations safer and more standardized
  • Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions
  • Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization
  • Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources
  • Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets
  • Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O
  • Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose

