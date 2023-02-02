Turnaround Controls Manager

Job summary

The deployed TCM is responsible for leading the TAR business support squad, supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and TAR squads to provide day to day TAR Controls support.

The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the TAR controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities:

1.Discipline Management

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.

Manages the site business support squad backlog

2.People Development

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Supports the DLs to improve discipline and people capability through coaching, training, and mentoring

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members

3.Supporting the Business

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking

Manages contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.

4.Governance and Verification

Supports TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process

5.Controls

Develop site TAR Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement

Support and implement the TAR controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders

6.Benchmarking

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises

Essential Criteria:

Must have led a controls team (Leadership skills)

Possess analytic and control skills

Must have excellent time management skills and be able to deliver quickly in a short window of time

Must be highly proficient with Microsoft Office Suite

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Project Management or Project Controls

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

