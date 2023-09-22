This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of Estimating, Planning / Scheduling, Cost, Project MoC, and Risks for the function and development of the Project Services and Controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of Estimating, Planning / Scheduling, Cost, Project MoC, and Risks for the function and development of the Project Services and Controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.



Project Turnaround Controls Manager

Locations: 3 days Aberdeen or Sunbury 2 days working from home

The central PCM is responsible for supporting and/or leading projects and TAR controls squads supporting governance and verification activities, generates TAR and Project portfolio / program / summary level reports and perform analysis, and project and TAR delivery. It will work closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day TAR and Project Controls support. Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure performance of controls activities, and closely monitor controls performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and important metrics are met.

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline.

Manages the site business support squad backlog.

Carries out technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance.

on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval.

levels.

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant.

requirements, endorsing deviation where required.

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and

sharing of ideas and findings.

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support.

efficient and effective project execution

Experience in Leading a Controls Team.

Experienced in Microsoft Office Suite, and Reporting Tools (PowerBI).

Understands stage gated process, TAR execution and controls principles.

10 years industry experience in TAR / Project Controls – in the Petrochemical / Chemical Industry. Capable of multi-tasking and delivering in a fast-paced environment (must have excellent time management skills)

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Project Management or Project Controls.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.