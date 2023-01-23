Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

bp Solutions has an open role for an entry level Turnaround Cost Specialist!

The deployed Turnaround Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to TARs (or delivery team); ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change. The successful candidate will continuously work on improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

What you will be doing?

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all TAR stages

Work with the lead Cost Specialist to establish the appropriate control budgets from the TAR estimate and schedule

Ensure understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into TAR cost forecasts, plans and budgets

Ensure that data collected from TAR team and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope

Support TAR assurances in accordance with the TAR common process

Support the development of internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the TAR

Support Site TAR benchmarking

In this role, we have the following requirements:

More than one year of Projects and / or Turnaround Cost experience

Up to 25% travel, future mobility may be required

Strong verbal and written communicate skills and work independently to accomplish deliverables

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Day to day priorities will be directed by the site’s Turnaround Controls Lead and Lead Cost Specialist

Key interactions are with the site’s Turnaround Event Lead, Turnaround Lead Planner, and Turnaround planning teams during the management of the Turnaround

Desirable Criteria:

University degree in Science/ Engineering/ Project Management/ Finance or equivalent

bp Solutions has an open role for an entry level Turnaround Cost Specialist!

The deployed Turnaround Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to TARs (or delivery team); ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change. The successful candidate will be continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.