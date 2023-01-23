bp Solutions has an open role for an entry level Turnaround Cost Specialist!
The deployed Turnaround Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to TARs (or delivery team); ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change. The successful candidate will continuously work on improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.
What you will be doing?
Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all TAR stages
Work with the lead Cost Specialist to establish the appropriate control budgets from the TAR estimate and schedule
Ensure understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan
Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into TAR cost forecasts, plans and budgets
Ensure that data collected from TAR team and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets
Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope
Support TAR assurances in accordance with the TAR common process
Support the development of internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the TAR
Support Site TAR benchmarking
More than one year of Projects and / or Turnaround Cost experience
Up to 25% travel, future mobility may be required
Strong verbal and written communicate skills and work independently to accomplish deliverables
Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Day to day priorities will be directed by the site’s Turnaround Controls Lead and Lead Cost Specialist
Key interactions are with the site’s Turnaround Event Lead, Turnaround Lead Planner, and Turnaround planning teams during the management of the Turnaround
Desirable Criteria:
University degree in Science/ Engineering/ Project Management/ Finance or equivalent
