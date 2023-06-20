Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The deployed Turnaround Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to TARs (or delivery team); ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Supports the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Establishes the appropriate control budgets from the TAR estimate and schedule, ensuring understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Supports the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into TAR cost forecasts, plans and budgets.

Ensures that data collected from TAR team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets.

Supports the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Supports TAR assurances in accordance with the TAR common process

Supports the development of internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the TAR.

Support Site TAR benchmarking

Essential and Education Criteria

5 years Projects and / or Turnaround Cost-experience in the chemical or Petro-Chemical industry

Travel: 0 to 15%, future mobility may be required

High School Diploma with a minimum of 8+ years’ proven experience

Desired Criteria

This role will have key interactions with the site’s Turnaround Event Lead, Turnaround Lead Planner, and Turnaround planning teams during the management of the Turnaround budget.

Must have strong verbal and written communicate skills and work independently to accomplish deliverables.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Project Controls or Project Management, or Finance

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Production & operations

This is the place to truly motivate change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization.

Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and teamwork in service of our purpose



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.