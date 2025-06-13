Turnaround Cost Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The deployed Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to Turnaround (or delivery team) managed scope; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

The deployed Cost Specialist is part of the Production East TAR Controls team and reports to the regional TAR Controls Manager based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Cost Engineering

Supports the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all turnaround stages.

Establishes the appropriate control budgets from turnaround estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provide estimating support to the central estimating team developing estimates.

Facilitates the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Ensures that data collected from turnaround team(s) and contractors (progress, changes and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Supports the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Responsible on budget preparation and approval process to SKK Migas including yearly WP&B and contract budgeting.

Be an active member of the global TAR Controls community.

2.People Development

Supports Turnaround cost engineering training to non-practitioners

Supports onboarding of cost engineers

3.Governance and Verification

Supports TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process

6.Benchmarking

Supports the evaluation of projects or turnarounds against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate competitiveness.

Essential Criteria:

3-5 years’ proven experience in cost engineering

Possess analytic and control skills

Must have excellent time management skills and be able to deliver quickly in a short window of time

Must be highly proficient with Microsoft Office Suite

Understanding on SKK Migas WP&B process. Experience in KKKS is a preferred.

SAP experience required, EcoSys experience preferred.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Project Management or Project Controls



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



