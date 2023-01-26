Turnaround Event Lead

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

We are looking for Turnaround Event Leader to join our team to provide leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team.

The team is composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.

The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.

What you will be doing?

Leading the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution

Timely preparation and execution of assigned events

Creation, review, and update to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

Communication with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

Development and mentoring of planning and execution teams

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

Capability in influencing across disciplines

Track record in project management skills.

Experienced in contractor management and performance

Understands fundamental estimating and project control principles

Ability to coach and mentor less experienced staff

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Azerbaijani citizenship

Desirable Criteria

University degree in Engineering/ Science Degree or equivalent technical degree

We are looking for Turnaround Event Leader to join our team to provide leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team.

The team is composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.

The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.