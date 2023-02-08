Turnaround Event Lead

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Turnaround Event Leader is a member of the TAR and Outages team and their objective is to support the Turnaround’s primary goals to ensure safe and efficient execution of all Turnaround construction activity at bp Production and Operation facilities. We integrate & align the Turnaround Event stakeholders, both bp & contractors. We develop & provide consistent & sustainable training to achieve TAR goals with historical documentation & record keeping of our work, we successfully transfer information and knowledge.

The TAR event leader provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events. The team reporting to the TAR Event Leader is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. The TAR Event provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned.

TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and executed events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.

LOCATION: The TAR Event Leader role with be a flow to work based on demand and can be based in Aberdeen (Scotland), London (England).The expectation is that the successful candidate will live in one of these primary locations to support the location production or refining operation based on need. The role will follow the standard 60/40 (office/home) work protocols that BP has implemented. The 9/80 working schedule is no longer supported for BP.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership in the area of TAR Safety, Construction Safety and Contractor Safety performance.

Enforce consistent Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) standards including personal safety standards, site safety standards, job safety analysis, HSSE Review of Projects (PHSSER), and job risk assessments for high risk work.

Supervise, mentor, and provide professional development and guidance to the Project Construction Specialists and Turnaround Execution Coordinators.

Assists Turnaround Manager in developing overall Production and Operating facilities Turnaround and Projects objectives, and goals, including Turnaround Improvement Plans (TIPs) to support the region.

Provide resource allocation for direct and indirect staff to support Turnaround and Projects.

Facilitates meetings, as necessary, to align all departments in meeting milestones and communicate Project and TAR activities, inclusive of TAR Steering Committee

Accountable to identify and communicate risks and facilitate the development of mitigation plans.

Responsible for developing and managing overall TAR budgets and schedules. Ensures that budget and schedule contingency and risk sessions conducted, and, mitigation plans are developed.

Use metrics to measure and manage performance, providing clear delegation and accountability consistent with business requirements (e.g. cost report summary, P6 critical path reports)

Essential Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Engineering Technology, or Construction Management degrees

Proven experience in petroleum or chemical Production & Operating facilities, TAR experience preferred (TAR Manager, Event Manager, etc)

Ability to travel offshore (must be able to pass Physical fitness assessment and offshore required training) for production regions or work in a refinery.

Up to 25% travel required

No remote working – must be based at a site location (60/40 working may apply depending on location).

Desirable criteria:

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams, Power BI and other digital tools

Basic understanding of computerized maintenance management systems (SAP, Maximo etc.)

Basic understanding of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Ability to work as part of One Team

Stakeholder management – ability to communicate and influence up and down the organization to achieve the desired outcome in support of TAR delivery

Accountability – embrace full accountability for delivery of events and development of team.

Coaching – ability to coach/mentor planner and other TAR contributors across other parts of the organization.

Knowledge of agile ways of working and tools associated (Kanban, Sprints,etc).

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!