Turnaround Event Lead

The Turnaround Event Leader is a member of the TAR and Outages team and their objective is to support the Turnaround’s primary goals to ensure safe and efficient execution of all Turnaround construction activity at bp Production and Operation facilities. We integrate & align the Turnaround Event stakeholders, both bp & contractors. We develop & provide consistent & sustainable training to achieve TAR goals with historical documentation & record keeping of our work, we successfully transfer information and knowledge.
The TAR event leader provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events. The team reporting to the TAR Event Leader is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. The TAR Event provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned.
TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and executed events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.
LOCATION: The TAR Event Leader role with be a flow to work based on demand and can be based in Aberdeen (Scotland), London (England).The expectation is that the successful candidate will live in one of these primary locations to support the location production or refining operation based on need. The role will follow the standard 60/40 (office/home) work protocols that BP has implemented. The 9/80 working schedule is no longer supported for BP.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
