Turnaround Event Lead

TAR Lead Planner/NCE Execution Coordinator provides leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team for Non-cycle ending events as well as the execution stage of various assigned outages. This team is composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all 5 stages of the TAR. The Turnaround NCE/Execution Coordinator provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.
