Turnaround Event Lead

Job summary

In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.

Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as a



Turnaround Event Leader

The job holder provides leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team, composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.

The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.

In this role You will:



• Lead the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

• Be accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events

• Be responsible for the creation, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

• Communicate with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

• Develop and mentor the planning and execution teams



What You will need to be successful:



• 5+ years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds

• Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

• Capable of influencing across disciplines

• Track record in project management skills

• Experienced in contractor management and performance

• Understanding of fundamental estimating and project control principles

