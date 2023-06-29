Turnaround Event Lead

Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, for the TAR Event Leader, their objective is to support the Turnaround’s primary goals to ensure safe and efficient execution of all Turnaround construction activity at bp Production and Operation facilities. We integrate & align the Turnaround Event partners, both bp & contractors. We develop & provide consistent & sustainable training to achieve the Project and TAR goals with historical documentation & record keeping of our work, we successfully transfer information and knowledge.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities

Leadership

Provide leadership in the area of TAR Safety, Construction Safety and Contractor Safety performance.

Inspires people to achieve our site goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment.

Assists Turnaround Manager in developing overall Production and Operating facilities Turnaround and Projects objectives, and goals.

Establishes accountability for TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities departments by developing and communicating overall TAR, TCP planning milestones.

Understands the role of the Project and Turnaround Department and how we contribute to the commercial success of the Business Unit

Organization

Responsible to ensure that team members are clear about their roles and are trained and competent to carry them out.

Understands the overall site organization and how to interact to effectively perform work activities.

Effectively transfers work related knowledge.

Leads TAR contracting strategy development. Works with TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities groups (Capital, Maintenance Reliability, and Major Projects) to assemble all construction contractor resource needs. Works to incorporate all groups needs into the TAR strategy.

Approves material Purchase Requisitions, write service POs, approve contractor timesheets/expenses, and 3rd party invoicing for services rendered in accordance with turnaround scope.

Risk

Work with Projects, when applicable, to develop overall TAR risk register, identifying major risks and a mitigation plan to minimize risk.

Successfully finish the required Health, Safety, Environmental & Carbon (HSE&C) training. Apply HSE&C training, policies, and standards directly to work activities.

Recognize and act to improve work situations that impact the health and safety of others. Inspire people to achieve bp goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment

Procedures

Understands and follows BP’s Guide – Turnarounds and Major Outages

Understands the purpose and applies principles and policies for Management of Change, PSM, personal safety, technical and mechanical integrity, health, environment, security of the facility, energy isolation, and Control of Work.

Ensures that all contractors meet vital PSM and contractor safety requirements as set by the HSE&C and Procurement departments.

Understands personal responsibilities and organization responses to an emergency.

Assets

Accountable to review final scope list with TAR Planning teams, and other departments, to ensure group alignment. Ensures that any non-turnaround work discovered during work scope review is properly documented and forwarded to the appropriate work groups.

Assists in developing overall logistics plans for major turnarounds.

Provides guidance to Project Controls Group resulting in adequate deliverable of overall project schedules, milestones, cost estimates, trends, and project controls for all turnaround activities.

Optimization

Assists Lead Planner with post turnaround appraisal process to capture lessons learned from bp, contractors, and supervisors for future turnarounds.

Drives a continuous improvement philosophy for quality and improvement of planning processes and procedures

Results

Responsible for developing and managing overall TAR budgets and schedules. Ensures that budget and schedule contingency and risk sessions conducted, and mitigation plans are developed.

Competencies/Attributes

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook

Basic understanding of computerized maintenance management systems (SAP, etc.)

Basic understanding of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Thorough knowledge of process industry equipment (exchangers, tower & vessels, heaters etc.)

Solid critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Experience and Qualifications

Minimum of 10 years of relevant Production or Operating facilities experience.

Demonstrated capability to manage numerous projects of various sizes and complexity.

Fundamental understanding of each technical team and associated construction methods.

Familiar with relevant Production and Operating facilities & industry practices, codes, and standards.

Strong organization, teamwork, and interpersonal skills.

Education/Certifications:

High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Bachelor of science, Engineering, Engineering technology, Construction management

Physical Requirements/Working Conditions:

This position requires the ability to climb stairways and ladders, entrance into confined spaces, and the ability to use respiratory and personal protective equipment.

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.



Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Turnarounds are an important part of what we do as a fully integrated energy company – and key to converting our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for turnaround experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Construction, Facilities Operations, Turnaround engineering, Turnaround Planning



