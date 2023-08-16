Job summary

The Turnaround Event Leader is a member of the TAR and Outages team and their objective is to support the Turnaround’s primary goals to ensure safe and efficient execution of all Turnaround construction activity at bp Production and Operation facilities. We integrate & align the Turnaround Event stakeholders, both bp & contractors. We develop & provide consistent & sustainable training to achieve TAR goals with historical documentation & record keeping of our work, we successfully transfer information and knowledge. The TAR event leader provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events. The team reporting to the TAR Event Leader is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. The TAR Event provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned.TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and executed events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.LOCATION: Rotterdam. The expectation is that the successful candidate will live in one of these primary locations to support the location production or refining operation based on need. The role will follow the standard 60/40 (office/home) work protocols that BP has implemented.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Turnaround Event Lead

In this role You will:

Lead the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

Be accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events

Be responsible for the creation, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

Communicate with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

Develop and mentor the planning and execution team

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds

Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

Proficiency in both German and English language, Dutch knowledge is preferred

Capable of influencing across disciplines

Track record in project management skills

Experienced in contractor management and performance

Understanding of fundamental estimating and project control principles

This position isoffice basedat our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery- Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



