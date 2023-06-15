Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

About the role Turnaround Event Lead provide leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team, composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting fields across all 5 stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives. Location of the role is : Sunbury with 3 days per week from the office, 2 days from home pattern.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Key Responsibilities

The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.

Accountable for leading the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

Accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events.

Accountable for the creation, review and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

Accountable for communication with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks and challenges.

Accountable for the development and mentoring of planning and execution teams.

What we require

Proven industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds.

Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects or significant Maintenance events.

Capable of influencing across disciplines.

Track record in project management skills.

Experienced in contractor management and performance.

Understands fundamental estimating and project control principles.

About bp

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.