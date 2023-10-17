This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

As part of our Turnarounds and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.



Job Description:

Turnaround Event Lead

In this role You will:

• Lead the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP achievements to ensure good FEL and execution.

• Be accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events• Be responsible for the creation, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

• Communicate with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

• Develop and mentor the planning and execution teams

What You will need to be successful:

• 5+ years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds

• Proficiency in both German and English language, Dutch language knowledge is preferred

• Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

• Capable of influencing across disciplines

• Track record in project management skills

• Experienced in contractor management and performance

• Understanding of fundamental estimating and project control principles

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.