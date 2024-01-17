This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



TAR Event Lead (m/f/d)



in Vollzeit für den Standort Lingen

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:

Als Turnaround Event Lead sind Sie für die Steuerung und Umsetzung von Großstillständen verantwortlich. Sie entwickeln Strategien für die Umsetzung der Arbeiten in den Anlagen als Rahmenwerk für die Planungsteams.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Entwicklung von Strategien zur Umsetzung der Arbeiten in den Anlagen als Rahmenwerk für die Planungsteams

Verantwortung für die Steuerung und Umsetzung von Großstillständen inklusive Lastenhefterstellung, Planung, Vorbereitung und Durchführung aller Aktivitäten

Verantwortung von Kosten und Fristen sowie der Zielerreichung der KPIs zur Unfallfreiheit und Qualität

Koordinierung der Schnittstellen aller am Stillstand beteiligten BP-Teams und Vertragspartner

Nachhaltige Optimierung von Prozessen zur Steigerung der Effektivität und Effizienz des Turnarounds

Sicherstellung eines optimalen gewerkeübergreifenden Informationsflusses

Gewährleisten, dass gesetzlichen Auflagen und Vorschriften eingehalten werden

Auswertung von Störungen und Ableitung von Präventivmaßnahmen zur kontinuierlichen Verbesserung

Regelmäßige Berichtserstellung- und Auswertung, sowohl in der Planungs- als auch Ausführungsphase

Führen, motivieren und entwickeln der Teammitglieder

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Ingenieurwissenschaftlicher Fach-/Hochschulabschluss oder vergleichbare Qualifikation

Mehrjährige Großstillstandserfahrung, idealerweise aus der Raffinerie, Petro/Chemie- oder Prozessindustrie

Fachliches Verständnis zu stillstandsrelevanten Inhalten sowie Erfahrung im Projektmanagement (Methoden & Strategien)

Kenntnisse in der Planung und Kalkulation von Wartungsarbeiten sowie Abschätzung von Material, Arbeits- und Sachkosten

Strukturierte sowie ergebnisorientierte Arbeitsweise mit hohem Sicherheits- Qualitäts- und Kostenbewusstsein

Teamplayer mit ausgeprägten kommunikativen Fähigkeiten in deutscher und englischer Sprache sowie Durchsetzungsstärke

Routinierte Anwenderkenntnisse in MS Office, idealerweise in Primavera P6, SAP, Acumen und Roser

Sehr gute Kommunikations- und Organisationsfähigkeiten

Sehr gute Teamfähigkeit

Interkulturelle Kompetenz

Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft

Fließende Deutschkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift

Gute Englischkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift



Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag



Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



