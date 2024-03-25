Turnaround Event Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Leadership

Provide leadership in the area of TAR Safety, Construction Safety and Contractor Safety performance.

Enforce consistent Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) standards including personal safety standards, site safety standards, job safety analysis, HSSE Review of Projects (PHSSER), and job risk assessments for high risk work.

Supervise, mentor, and provide professional development and guidance to the Project Construction Specialists and Turnaround Lead Planners.

Inspires people to achieve our site goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment.

Assists Turnaround Manager in developing overall Production and Operating facilities Turnaround and Projects objectives, and goals.

Provide resource allocation for direct and indirect staff to support Turnaround and Projects.

Establishes accountability for TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities departments by developing and communicating overall TAR, TCP planning milestones.

Facilitates meetings, as necessary, to align all departments in meeting milestones and communicate Project and TAR activities.

Facilitate and/or participate in project constructability reviews

Accountable to identify and communicate risks and facilitate the development of mitigation plans.

Understands the role of the Project and Turnaround Department and how we contribute to the commercial success of the Business Unit

Organization

Responsible to ensure that team members are clear about their roles and are trained and competent to carry them out.

Understands the overall site organization and how to interact to effectively perform work activities.

Effectively transfers work related knowledge.

Accountable to develop required bp and contractor resource needs to support the upcoming Projects and Turnarounds (for pre, during, and post activities).

Leads TAR contracting strategy development. Works with TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities groups (Capital, Maintenance Reliability, and Major Projects) to assemble all construction contractor resource needs. Works to incorporate all groups needs into the TAR strategy.

Understands the site objectives regarding contractor selection and effective contractor management strategy.

Approves material Purchase Requisitions, write service POs, approve contractor timesheets/expenses, and 3rd party invoicing for services rendered in accordance with turnaround scope.

Participates and/or leads reviews in support of TAR Community Information Forum (CIF).

Backfills for TAR Manager or Discipline Lead, as required.

Risk

Work with Projects, when applicable, to develop overall TAR risk register, identifying major risks and a mitigation plan to minimize risk.

Assess and manage risk and apply principles consistently. Identify opportunities to control and mitigate risks. Contributes in Level 2 Risk Assessments (L2RAs) for all applicable construction activities during the turnaround.

Successfully complete all required Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) training. Apply HSSE training, policies, and standards directly to work activities.

Ensures that the Safety and Environmental Departments on safety execution and waste plans are in accordance with HSSE policies.

Recognize and act to improve work situations that impact the health and safety of others. Inspire people to achieve bp goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment

Procedures

Understands and follows BP’s Guide – Turnarounds and Major Outages

Understands the purpose and applies principles and policies for Management of Change, PSM, personal safety, technical and mechanical integrity, health, environment, security of the facility, energy isolation, and Control of Work.

Accountable to ensure TAR planning teams are in compliance with HSSE procedures.

Ensures that all contractors meet necessary PSM and contractor safety requirements as set by the HSSE and Procurement departments.

Understands personal responsibilities and organization responses to an emergency.

Assets

Works with volume planning to set overall short term (TAR feed-out/feed-in and unit timing), and long-term cycle end/non-cycle end turnaround schedules.

Accountable to prepare Turnaround Premise Document and Decision Support Packages (DSP), identify necessary TAR deliverables, and facilitate getting necessary Leadership approvals.

Accountable to review final scope list with TAR Planning teams, and other departments, to ensure group alignment. Ensures that any non-turnaround work discovered during work scope review is properly documented and forwarded to the appropriate work groups.

Serves as deputy approver for TAR Manager regarding turnaround work scope, to include additional work.

Accountable to ensure that detailed, safe, cost effective, multi-craft construction execution plans are developed and incorporated into project control software systems.

Accountable to work with Lead TAR planners and Project PMs to ensure that individual work plans are integrated into an overall unit turnaround resource loaded schedule. Ensures that overall integrated plan is communicated to affected work groups. Analyzes critical path, and near critical path schedules to ensure accurate forecast of duration and look for opportunities to minimize risk of negative impacts.

Assists in developing overall logistics plans for major turnarounds.

Provides input to Project Controls Group resulting in adequate deliverable of overall project schedules, milestones, cost estimates, trends, and project controls for all turnaround activities.

Optimization

Reviews previous TAR lessons learned and resolves any outstanding action items.

Assists Lead Planner with post turnaround appraisal process to capture lessons learned from bp, contractors, and supervisors for future turnarounds.

Drives implementation of new technology and methods for TAR execution.

Drives a continuous improvement philosophy for quality and improvement of planning processes and procedures

Privilege to Operate

Involves appropriate departments to deliver compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Results

Responsible for developing and managing overall TAR budgets and schedules. Ensures that budget and schedule contingency and risk sessions conducted, and, mitigation plans are developed.

Develops, monitors, and publishes KPI’s. Prepares necessary Solomon data for Business reporting

Use metrics to measure and manage performance, providing clear delegation and accountability consistent with business requirements (e.g. cost report summary, P6 critical path reports)

Forecast milestone completions (Navi Track), and resource projections.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION:

Minimum of 10 years of relevant Production or Operating facilities experience.

Demonstrated capability to manage multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Fundamental understanding of each technical discipline and associated construction methods.

Familiar with relevant Production and Operating facilities & industry practices, codes, and standards.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Bp is committed provide candidate pools that better reflect the diversity of the communities and countries where we operate



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

