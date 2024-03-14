Turnaround Event Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Turnaround Event Leader is a member of the TAR and Outages team and their objective is to support the Turnaround’s primary goals to ensure safe and efficient execution of all Turnaround construction activity at bp Production and Operation facilities. We integrate & align the Turnaround Event partners, both bp & contractors. We develop & provide consistent & sustainable training to achieve TAR goals with historical documentation & record keeping of our work, we successfully transfer information and knowledge.

This role provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events. The team reporting to the TAR Event Leader is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. You provide direction and targets for Agile work teams and are responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned.

TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and driven events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.

This role will be based in Aberdeen, Scotland supporting offshore operations in the North Sea. The expectation is that the successful candidate will live in/near this location to support the location production operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership in the area of TAR Safety, Construction Safety and Contractor Safety performance.

Enforce consistent Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) standards including personal safety standards, site safety standards, job safety analysis, HSSE Review of Projects (PHSSER), and job risk assessments for high risk work.

Supervise, mentor, and provide professional development and guidance to the Project Construction Specialists and Turnaround Execution Coordinators.

Assists Turnaround Manager in developing overall Production and Operating facilities Turnaround and Projects objectives, and goals, including Turnaround Improvement Plans (TIPs) to support the region.

Provide resource allocation for direct and indirect staff to support Turnaround and Projects.

Facilitates meetings, as necessary, to align all departments in meeting milestones and communicate Project and TAR activities, inclusive of TAR Steering Committee

Accountable to identify and communicate risks and facilitate the development of mitigation plans.

Responsible for developing and managing overall TAR budgets and schedules. Ensures that budget and schedule contingency and risk sessions conducted, and, mitigation plans are developed.

Responsible for implementing Cycle-ending and non-cycle ending events in region, including traveling offshore during execution to oversee the work.

Use metrics to measure and manage performance, providing clear delegation and accountability consistent with business requirements (e.g. cost report summary, P6 critical path reports)

Essential Education:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Engineering Technology, or Construction Management degrees

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 10 years of previous experience in petroleum or chemical Production & Operating facilities, TAR experience preferred (TAR Manager, Event Manager, Lead Planner etc)

Ability to travel offshore (must be able to pass Physical fitness assessment and offshore required training) for production regions or work in a refinery.

Up to 25% travel required, primarily offshore

The role will based at a site location, follow the standard 60/40 hybrid (office/home) work protocols that BP has implemented.

Desirable criteria:

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams, Power BI and other digital tools

Basic understanding of computerised maintenance management systems (SAP, Maximo etc.)

Basic understanding of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Ability to work as part of One Team

Stakeholder management – ability to communicate and influence up and down the organization to achieve the desired outcome in support of TAR delivery

Accountability – embrace full accountability for delivery of events and development of team.

Coaching – ability to coach/mentor planner and other TAR contributors across other parts of the organization.

Knowledge of agile ways of working and tools associated (Kanban, Sprints, etc).

Why Join our team?

