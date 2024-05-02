Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Turnaround Event Lead

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.

Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment

In this role You will:



• Lead the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP achievements to ensure good FEL and execution.

• Be accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events

• Create, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item. Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

• Communicate with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

• Develop and mentor the planning and execution teams



What You will need to be successful:



• 5+ years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds

• Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

• Proficiency in both German and English language, Dutch knowledge is preferred

• Capable of influencing across fields

• Track record in project management skills

• Experienced in contractor management and performance

• Understanding of fundamental estimating and project control principles

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



