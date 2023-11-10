Turnaround Event Lead / Turnaround Superintendent

Leadership

Lead - Turnaround Lead Planner and planning teams through all stages of TAR delivery as written in bp’s Turnaround Common Process (TCP) through front end loading (FEL) into Event Execution and the final Operate stage, where a comprehensive closeout report of the event is finalized.

Provide leadership in the area of TAR Safety, Construction Safety and Contractor Safety performance.

Inspires people to achieve our site goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment.

Assists Turnaround Manager in developing overall Production and Operating facilities Turnaround and Projects objectives, and goals.

Establishes accountability for TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities departments by developing and communicating overall TAR, TCP planning milestones.

Understands the role of the Project and Turnaround Department and how we contribute to the commercial success of the Business Unit

Organization

Responsible to ensure that team members are clear about their roles and are trained and competent to carry them out.

Understands the overall site organization and how to interact to effectively perform work activities.

Effectively transfers work related knowledge.

Leads TAR contracting strategy development. Works with TAR teams and other Production and Operating facilities groups (Capital, Maintenance Reliability, and Major Projects) to assemble all construction contractor resource needs. Works to incorporate all groups needs into the TAR strategy.

Approves material Purchase Requisitions, write service POs, approve contractor timesheets/expenses, and 3rd party invoicing for services rendered in accordance with turnaround scope.

Risk

Work with Projects, when applicable, to develop overall TAR risk register, identifying major risks and a mitigation plan to minimize risk.

Successfully finish the required Health, Safety, Environmental & Carbon (HSE&C) training. Apply HSE&C training, policies, and standards directly to work activities.

Recognize and act to improve work situations that impact the health and safety of others. Inspire people to achieve bp goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment

Procedures

Understands and follows BP’s Guide – Turnarounds and Major Outages

Understands the purpose and applies principles and policies for Management of Change, PSM, personal safety, technical and mechanical integrity, health, environment, security of the facility, energy isolation, and Control of Work.

Ensures that all contractors meet vital PSM and contractor safety requirements as set by the HSE&C and Procurement departments.

Understands personal responsibilities and organization responses to an emergency.

Assets

Accountable to review final scope list with TAR Planning teams, and other departments, to ensure group alignment. Ensures that any non-turnaround work discovered during work scope review is properly documented and forwarded to the appropriate work groups.

Assists in developing overall logistics plans for major turnarounds.

Provides guidance to Project Controls Group resulting in adequate deliverable of overall project schedules, milestones, cost estimates, trends, and project controls for all turnaround activities.

Optimization

Assists Lead Planner with post turnaround appraisal process to capture lessons learned from bp, contractors, and supervisors for future turnarounds.

Drives a continuous improvement philosophy for quality and improvement of planning processes and procedures

Results

Responsible for developing and managing overall TAR budgets and schedules. Ensures that budget and schedule contingency and risk sessions conducted, and mitigation plans are developed.

Competencies/Attributes

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook

Basic understanding of computerized maintenance management systems (SAP, etc.)

Basic understanding of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Thorough knowledge of process industry equipment (exchangers, tower & vessels, heaters etc.)

Solid critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Experience and Qualifications

Minimum of 10 years of relevant Production or Operating facilities experience.

Demonstrated capability to manage numerous projects of various sizes and complexity.

Fundamental understanding of each technical team and associated construction methods.

Familiar with relevant Production and Operating facilities & industry practices, codes, and standards.

Strong organization, teamwork, and interpersonal skills.

Education/Certifications:

High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Bachelor of science, Engineering, Engineering technology, Construction management

Physical Requirements/Working Conditions:

This position requires the ability to climb stairways and ladders, entrance into confined spaces, and the ability to use respiratory and personal protective equipment.

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

Must be able to work in the United States without sponsorship. (International relocation assistance is not available.)

