Job summary

Position Summary:

The Turnaround Event Leader has primary responsibility for leading the planning and execution of all Turnaround (TAR) work scope in an assigned TAR event, often an entire complex TAR or a grouping of TAR units. The position leads a multi-functional team composed of Turnaround Event Specialists and other bp and contractor members to develop scope and detailed plans and to complete field activities with accountability for safety, quality, schedule, and cost performance objectives.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is encouraged to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Provides leadership to an agile work team of composed of representatives from refinery departments, TAR team staff such as TAR Event Specialists, planners and supervisors, and contractors across all stages of an assigned TAR event, often an entire complex TAR or a grouping of TAR units.

Supervises and supports the development of TAR Event Specialists.

Leads effective and timely scope development with refinery departments, including management of scope submittal quality guidelines and scope overlap alignment by requesters.

Ensures proper resourcing, assignments, and performance of team members to enable delivery of a successful event.

Ensures execution of the site’s TAR planning work processes for assigned events with a focus on consistency and contributing to execution.

Provides overall leadership of field execution activities for the assigned event, including scope within the pre-TAR, TAR event and post-TAR periods, while effectively championing safety, quality, schedule, and cost performance objectives.

Accountable for leading the Turnaround Common Process (TCP) for assigned events, communicating and tracking team progress against breakthroughs and with the expectation to achieve effective front-end loading (FEL) and execution.

Ensure that TAR work scope in assigned event is planned in the appropriate tool in a consistent method, following a prescribed process such that all work execution, scheduling, and cost estimating is underpinned by quality plans.

Coordinates with other TAR personnel and contractors to integrate scope, schedules, and costs such that all work, including changes, during execution of the TAR is accurately updated and reported to drive performance.

Ensures development of work packages with consistency and quality control, and that detailed job plans, and safety, critical path, simultaneous operation, and work density reviews are performed for assigned event such that all aspects of the TAR worklist are planned with a high level of integration and optimization for the success of the overall event.

Ensures integration of crane, rental equipment, scaffolding, logistics and other support coordination.

Ensures implementation of processes for specifying and managing materials needed for the event.

Participate as a member of plant emergency operating procedures (E.O.P.) team.

Education:

Required: High school degree or equivalent

Preferred: Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management or an Engineering field.

Experience:

Required:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in turnaround and/or projects planning and construction

Experience successfully leading planning and construction of complex, critical scope to meet challenging business requirements working across a large organization

Proven track record of excellence leading a strong HSSE culture and performance

Previous supervisory / team leader experience

Working knowledge of construction and TAR processes and project controls

Strong communications and teambuilding skills

Budgeting and strategic planning experience

Preferred:

Refinery or relevant industry experience and familiar with industry practices, codes, and standards.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!