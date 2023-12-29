Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

Turnaround Event Leader

In this role You will:



• Lead the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

• Be accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events

• Be responsible for the creation, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item. Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

• Communicate with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges

• Develop and mentor the planning and execution teams



What You will need to be successful:



• 5+ years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds

• Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events

• Proficiency in both German and English language, Dutch knowledge is preferred

• Capable of influencing across disciplines

• Track record in project management skills

• Experienced in contractor management and performance

• Understanding of fundamental estimating and project control principles

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



