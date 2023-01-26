Turnaround Lead Planner

Job summary

The Turnaround (TAR) Lead Planner is responsible for developing and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates, TAR Strategies, and optimized scope. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervise - developing & leading all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. This role ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution activities.



In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are redefining our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and complete top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a constantly evolving environment within the operational heart of bp.



Synopsis of role accountabilities:

Responsible as TAR Planning Squad Lead to lead and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP and/or OCP.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities.

Accountable for planning team’s results and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

Single point of accountability for developing and leading the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP/OCP milestone requirements for approved TAR scope.

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope.

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters.

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround led scope.

Accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope.

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area challenges and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats.

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed Key Performance Indicators.

Responsible for leading the Engineering Deliverable Register (EDR), and ensuring all results meet the milestones outlined in TCP/OCP.

Required Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant industry experience

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent

Must currently have, or be willing to obtain, the credentials required for offshore deployment: HUET training/certification, TWIC card, and proper medical/vaccination clearance.

Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities.

Ability to lead a team of planners in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, and the execution of turnaround scope.

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other teams.

Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members.

Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

Working knowledge of project controls

Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills.



Why join us

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.